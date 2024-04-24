6 Spotify alternatives for all your music streaming needs

This one should be a no-brainer for Apple users. Apple Music is an excellent option if you want seamless integration across all your Apple devices and high-quality lossless audio. Its curated playlists are another reason why people are inclined towards it. Apparently, you get over 30,000 expert-curated playlists. You also get spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and voice assistance with Siri.

For a completely ad-free experience, you’re required to pay $11 a month. You can also use your student privileges to pay $6 monthly or get your family in on it and pay $17 a month. With the family package, you get unlimited access for up to six people and personalized music libraries and recommendations for each family member.

Also, all new subscribers get a free one-month trial, so you can check it out and see if the service is worth those $11.