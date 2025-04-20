How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 10 best states for car enthusiasts

Cars

The 10 best states for car enthusiasts

If you're looking for a state with good roads, cheap gas, low insurance, and plenty of race tracks, check out this list

Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 best states for car enthusiasts
Photo: James Gilbert / Stringer (Getty Images)

If you love to drive, you know crossing state lines can make a big difference in your experience behind the wheel.

Speedway Motors, a race car parts company, set out to find the best states in the country for car enthusiasts.

It looked at a series of key metrics, including the percentage of roads in good condition, the average amount of snow and hail, the average cost of full insurance, gas prices in each state, race tracks per state, and a few others.

Continue reading to see which states ranked the highest — and why.

#10: South Carolina

Image for article titled The 10 best states for car enthusiasts
Photo: James Gilbert / Stringer (Getty Images)

South Carolina ranked 10th, thanks to low car insurance rates, minimal snow, and cheap gas.

#9: West Virginia

Image for article titled The 10 best states for car enthusiasts
Photo: Patrick Smith / Staff (Getty Images)

West Virginia ranked ninth, with low registration fees, affordable gas, and reasonable insurance costs.

#8: Tennessee

Image for article titled The 10 best states for car enthusiasts
Photo: James Gilbert / Stringer (Getty Images)

Tennessee ranks eighth, with 68% of roads in good condition, minimal snow and cheap gas. It was hurt by the high amount of hail it sees annually and a large percentage of uninsured drivers.

#7: Florida

Image for article titled The 10 best states for car enthusiasts
Photo: James Gilbert / Stringer (Getty Images)

Florida ranked eighth with 71% of roads in good condition, no snow, and low registration fees. It was held back by its astronomical insurance costs, which average $4,210 a year.

#6: New Hampshire

Image for article titled The 10 best states for car enthusiasts
Photo: Sean Gardner / Stringer (Getty Images)

New Hampshire ranked sixth with 74% of roads in good condition, affordable gas and registration fees, and a low percentage of uninsured drivers.

#5: Indiana

Image for article titled The 10 best states for car enthusiasts
Photo: James Gilbert / Stringer (Getty Images)

Indiana ranked fifth, in part because it’s home to a whopping 19 race tracks and has low insurance costs.

#4: Maine

Image for article titled The 10 best states for car enthusiasts
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

Despite Maine’s heavy snow, it’s an affordable place to run a car and has a very low rate of uninsured drivers, securing it the fourth spot.

#3: North Carolina

Image for article titled The 10 best states for car enthusiasts
Photo: James Gilbert / Stringer (Getty Images)

North Carolina ranked third, with cheap gas, reasonable registration fees, and 19 race tracks in the state.

#2: Idaho

Image for article titled The 10 best states for car enthusiasts
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Idaho may have cold weather, but it has solid road conditions, very low insurance costs, and very few uninsured drivers, earning it second place.

#1: Alabama

Image for article titled The 10 best states for car enthusiasts
Photo: Chris Graythen / Staff (Getty Images)

Alabama ranked first thanks to 75% of its road being good condition, solid weather for drivers, lots of racetracks, and good insurance prices.

