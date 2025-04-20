The 10 best states for car enthusiasts

If you love to drive, you know crossing state lines can make a big difference in your experience behind the wheel.

Speedway Motors, a race car parts company, set out to find the best states in the country for car enthusiasts.

It looked at a series of key metrics, including the percentage of roads in good condition, the average amount of snow and hail, the average cost of full insurance, gas prices in each state, race tracks per state, and a few others.

Continue reading to see which states ranked the highest — and why.