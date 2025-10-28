The best tires for winter and snow, according to Consumer Reports
As temperatures drop, Consumer Reports reveals which tires deliver the best grip and reliability for winter driving
When the temperature drops, the right set of tires can make all the difference between a confident commute and a white-knuckle drive. Thats why Consumer Reports set out to find the tires that will keep you safest in the snow.
After testing dozens of models for snow traction, ice braking, and overall winter handling, it identified the top performers across categories — from sedans to SUVs to trucks. (Plus, now is the right time to buy, since tire retailers have more inventory in the fall, but stock and deals disappear fast once the first snow hits.)
Here are the best winter and snow tires to help you stay safe and steady this winter.
Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5
At about $189 per tire, the Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5 leads the pack with “excellent snow traction and ice braking,” according to Consumer Reports. It also earns solid marks for ride comfort and hydroplaning resistance, making it their choice for the best winter/snow tire.
Michelin Pilot Alpin PA4
At $240 to $285, the Michelin Pilot Alpin PA4 is designed for drivers of sporty cars who want winter traction without losing their vehicle’s solid handling. Consumer Reports highlights its strong hydroplaning resistance, snow grip, and ice braking, naming it the top performance winter.
Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5 SUV
Selling between $225 and $265, the Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5 SUV delivers impressive snow traction, ice braking, and fuel-efficient rolling resistance. Consumer Reports says its balance of power and precision makes it perfect for pickups and SUVs navigating snowy roads.
Nokian Remedy WRG5
At about $195 per tire, the Nokian Remedy WRG5 is the only all-weather tire in its class to earn top marks for snow traction. Consumer Reports notes it also performs above average in braking and hydroplaning resistance, though its projected 50,000-mile tread life is shorter than some rivals.
Michelin CrossClimate2
Running about $250 per tire, the Michelin CrossClimate2 is a premium all-weather tire that excels in both winter traction and long-term durability. Consumer Reports praised its “unique combination of three-season performance" and impressive 95,000-mile tread life, calling it the best all-season SUV tire.
Continental TerrainContact H/T
At roughly $244 each, the Continental TerrainContact H/T blends strong snow traction with quiet, long-lasting performance. Consumer Reports says it offers “an impressive balance of all-weather grip and long-lasting wear,” caling it the best all-season truck tire.
Vredestein Pinza AT
The Vredestein Pinza AT, priced around $217 per tire, stands out for its winter-ready traction and durability. Lasting up to 60,000 miles, Consumer Reports called it the best all-terrain truck tire.