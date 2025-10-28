The best tires for winter and snow, according to Consumer Reports

The best tires for winter and snow, according to Consumer Reports As temperatures drop, Consumer Reports reveals which tires deliver the best grip and reliability for winter driving

When the temperature drops, the right set of tires can make all the difference between a confident commute and a white-knuckle drive. Thats why Consumer Reports set out to find the tires that will keep you safest in the snow.

After testing dozens of models for snow traction, ice braking, and overall winter handling, it identified the top performers across categories — from sedans to SUVs to trucks. (Plus, now is the right time to buy, since tire retailers have more inventory in the fall, but stock and deals disappear fast once the first snow hits.)

Here are the best winter and snow tires to help you stay safe and steady this winter.