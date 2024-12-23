Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
Food & Fine Dining

The 9 best-ranked restaurants in the world for 2025

These nine restaurants topped La Liste's annual compilation of the best fine dining spots in the world

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 9 best-ranked restaurants in the world for 2025
Photo: Karl Hendon (iStock by Getty Images)

Few activities in life can go from fun to infuriating quite as quickly as picking a restaurant for a special occasion. When everyone in a group has competing tastes, interests, and food restrictions, discussions about dinner plans can quickly evolve into high-pressure negotiations.

To make matters even more complicated, diners frequently arrive at restaurants only to be let down by the menu.

“We have to wait there to eat something that we don’t get to choose, really, what it is. We only have a couple of choices. And we don’t know what any of them will taste like, or what’s good,” Jack Schlossberg, social media darling and grandson of President John F. Kennedy, said in a viral rant last summer.

“We’ll go eat there and it’ll be covered in sugar, and we’re gonna sit there for most of the time and wait for some guy to come up and ask us some questions,” he continued. “We have to read something in order to get the food first. You have to read to get your food. Why?”

Fortunately for Schlossberg and for the rest of us, the team at La Liste has released their 2025 list of the world’s best restaurants – ensuring that diners can select their next meals with confidence.

The annual rankings take a Metacritic-esque approach to compiling pre-existing restaurant reviews. More than 1,000 guidebooks and trusted publications are compiled into a database before prominent chefs rate the reliability of those reviews. After creating a weighted average of the professional reviews, La Liste integrates online customer reviews and gives them a 10% weight in the final rankings.

Click through to see the top restaurants in the world, according to La Liste. Each of these nine restaurants tied for first place, so this list is unranked.

SingleThread

Image for article titled The 9 best-ranked restaurants in the world for 2025
Photo: SingleThread

Where is it?

Healdsburg, United States

What is it?

It is a three-Michelin-star restaurant sourced from its own farm and located in California’s wine country.

Schwarzwaldstube

Image for article titled The 9 best-ranked restaurants in the world for 2025
Photo: Traube Group

Where is it?

Baiersbronn, Germany

What is it?

The three Michelin-star restaurant draws on traditional French cuisine while updating flavors, ingredients, and techniques for contemporary palates.

Matsukawa

Photo for illustrative purposes only. This is not an image from Matsukawa.
Photo: bonchan (iStock by Getty Images)

Where is it?

Minato-ku, Japan

What is it?

This invitation-only Japanese restaurant serves fresh cuisine made from ingredients that Chef Tadayoshi Matsukawa hand-picks at the market each morning.

Lung King Heen

Image for article titled The 9 best-ranked restaurants in the world for 2025
Photo: Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Where is it?

Hong Kong

What is it?

Located in the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, Lung King Heen was the first Chinese restaurant to receive three Michelin stars. Chef Chan Yan Tak serves guests high-quality dim sum and seafood.

Le Bernardin

Image for article titled The 9 best-ranked restaurants in the world for 2025
Photo: Le Bernardin

Where is it?

New York, United States

What is it?

Founded in 1986 by two brothers, Le Bernardin is a three Michelin-starred restaurant serving high-quality French fare.

La Vague d’Or - Cheval Blanc St-Tropez

Image for article titled The 9 best-ranked restaurants in the world for 2025
Photo: Cheval Blanc St-Tropez

Where is it?

Saint-Tropez, France

What is it?

Inspired by the ingredients of land and sea surrounding Saint-Tropez, Chef Arnaud Donckele serves fine Mediterranean meals at this three-Michelin-starred restaurant.

L’Enclume - Simon Rogan

Image for article titled The 9 best-ranked restaurants in the world for 2025
Photo: L’Enclume

Where is it?

Grange-over-Sands, United Kingdom

What is it?

This three Michelin star restaurant in the United Kingdom uses locally sourced ingredients and has received recognition for its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Guy Savoy

Image for article titled The 9 best-ranked restaurants in the world for 2025
Photo: Guy Savoy

Where is it?

Paris, France

What is it?

Legendary chef Guy Savoy’s flagship restaurant, this famed eatery, serves some of the finest French cuisine in the world.

Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl – Grand Hôtel Les Trois Rois

Image for article titled The 9 best-ranked restaurants in the world for 2025
Photo: Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl

Where is it?

Basel, Switzerland

What is it?

This three Michelin-star restaurant serves food inspired by French, Mediterranean, and Asian influences.

