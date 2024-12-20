Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Travel

The 5 top-rated hotels for Christmas travel

An estimated 119.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more between December 21 and January 1, breaking a 2019 record

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Dancer and musician Seira Soraya plays the trumpet while dancing to The Nutcracker at Grand Army Plaza at 59th Street near the Plaza Hotel on December 24, 2020 in New York City.
Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Record numbers of Americans are expected to travel for Christmas this year – with the number of people on the road this holiday season finally returning to pre-pandemic levels, a recent report from AAA revealed.

An estimated 119.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more between December 21 and January 1, breaking a 2019 record for the most American holiday travelers ever, by 64,000 people. Experts predict that three million more people will be on the road during this 11-day period compared to last year.

“This is the time of year when lifelong memories are made with loved ones, and travel plays a big role in that,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel, in a statement. “This year, with Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday, we’re anticipating record-breaking travel numbers the weekend before and the weekend after the holiday.”

While many Americans are traveling to visit their families, there is also an increase in people searching for Christmas-themed hotels and holiday destinations.

The travel-booking site Hotels.com (EXPE) searches for towns associated with holiday festivity surging this month. Despite the chill of Canadian winters, Toronto, the site of the popular Santa Claus parade, saw an 80% surge in searches. There was also a 65% increase for Rovaniemi, Finland, the official hometown of St. Nicholas. The same Hotels.com report noted that 2024 saw a 20% increase in people searching for the keyword “Christmas” in hotel reviews, compared to 2023.

The website recently released its rankings of the hotels that received the best reviews for their Christmas spirit.

“These unique hotels are brimming with joyful spirit, giving you and your loved ones the ideal setting to experience something truly magical,” the website read. “From winter wonderlands and Santa’s visits to gourmet feasts and special afternoon teas, these hotels promise an unforgettable holiday experience.”

Continue reading to see which hotels received the best reviews for Christmas travel.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Image for article titled The 5 top-rated hotels for Christmas travel
Photo: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Sunny Arizona might not seem like a quintessential Christmas destination, but the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess (ACRFF) is a winter wonderland, in the heart of the southwestern desert. Starting at $500 per night, this hotel has more than 10 million Christmas lights, an outdoor ice rink, and a four-story tree.

The Roosevelt Hotel New Orleans

The Roosevelt Hotel New Orleans

Image for article titled The 5 top-rated hotels for Christmas travel
Photo: Roosevelt Hotel New Orleans

This New Orleans hotel is a more under-the-radar pick, from Hotels.com, but in years past, guests have made a point to acknowledge the “stunning Christmas display” in the lobby. For $200 per night, you can stay at this festive Waldorf Astoria (HLT) inn.

The Ritz, Paris

The Ritz, Paris

Image for article titled The 5 top-rated hotels for Christmas travel
Photo: Antoine Gyori/Corbis via Getty Images (Getty Images)

The City of Lights is beautiful at any time of the year, but this Christmas the Parisian Ritz has seen a 670% increase in searches on Hotels.com. The hotel is festooned with Christmas lights and greenery, while the Ritz’s famous restaurants rolled out decadent holiday menus. Rooms start at $1,800 a night for this magical experience.

Santa Claus Holiday Village

Santa Claus Holiday Village

Image for article titled The 5 top-rated hotels for Christmas travel
Photo: Santa Claus Holiday Village

A stay at this Finland hotel is sure to preserve a child’s belief in Santa Claus for at least a few more years. Just a five minute walk from the official home of Santa Claus, this hotel offers guests activities including cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and sledding, for $750 per night.

The Plaza

The Plaza

Image for article titled The 5 top-rated hotels for Christmas travel
Photo: Plaza LLC

The setting of two beloved Christmas films – “Eloise at Christmastime” and “Home Alone II: Lost in New York” – naturally receives an increase in bookings during the holiday season. Feel free to embrace the spirit of Eloise and Kevin McCallister by racking up room service charges, but be warned that rooms already start at $1,700 per night.

