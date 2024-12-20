The 5 top-rated hotels for Christmas travel

Record numbers of Americans are expected to travel for Christmas this year – with the number of people on the road this holiday season finally returning to pre-pandemic levels, a recent report from AAA revealed.



An estimated 119.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more between December 21 and January 1, breaking a 2019 record for the most American holiday travelers ever, by 64,000 people. Experts predict that three million more people will be on the road during this 11-day period compared to last year.

“This is the time of year when lifelong memories are made with loved ones, and travel plays a big role in that,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel, in a statement. “This year, with Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday, we’re anticipating record-breaking travel numbers the weekend before and the weekend after the holiday.”

While many Americans are traveling to visit their families, there is also an increase in people searching for Christmas-themed hotels and holiday destinations.

The travel-booking site Hotels.com (EXPE) searches for towns associated with holiday festivity surging this month. Despite the chill of Canadian winters, Toronto, the site of the popular Santa Claus parade, saw an 80% surge in searches. There was also a 65% increase for Rovaniemi, Finland, the official hometown of St. Nicholas. The same Hotels.com report noted that 2024 saw a 20% increase in people searching for the keyword “Christmas” in hotel reviews, compared to 2023.

The website recently released its rankings of the hotels that received the best reviews for their Christmas spirit.

“These unique hotels are brimming with joyful spirit, giving you and your loved ones the ideal setting to experience something truly magical,” the website read. “From winter wonderlands and Santa’s visits to gourmet feasts and special afternoon teas, these hotels promise an unforgettable holiday experience.”

Continue reading to see which hotels received the best reviews for Christmas travel.