The best trucks and vans that aren't sold in America

Cars

The best trucks and vans that aren't sold in America

The hated Chicken Tax is preventing us from getting the good vehicles

By
Bradley Brownell / Jalopnik
Start Slideshow
Citroen
Image: Citroen

There are so many great cars available in other markets that we don’t get here in the U.S. because of protectionist laws. There are plenty of market forces preventing the above Citroën Berlingo from being sold here, but specifically because it is a cargo van, it receives a 25% tariff.

Quite a few of the vehicles on this list are from Volkswagen, which was the original reason that Lyndon B. Johnson called for the Chicken Tax in the first place. VW has been building exceptional light trucks and vans since the 1950s, and it stands to reason that its commercial division is still kicking ass. Just not in the U.S.

Check out the slideshow above for more.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Cool Volkswagens!

Volkswagen Caddy Cargo | Walkaround | Volkswagen Vans

Every time I go to Europe, I wind up in a cool VW van as a hotel shuttle or taxi. Check out the Transporter, California and Multivan. I’d rock a Caddy Cargo R or GTI if they made it. And when in the Caribbean, you invariably get shuttled around in a version of the HiAce, about the size of a modern US minivan but they seat 12 or 15 instead of 7.

Suggested by: PostOMatic2000

Mercedes V Class

Mercedes V Class
Image: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes V and B Class, the B is a MPV so kind of a van and the V Class is pretty much a more modern luxy Metris.﻿

Suggested by: James II

Ford Everest

Ford Everest
Image: Ford

Ford Everest. Over on the Bronco 6G forums there is a group of owners who wish there was a fixed roof version of the Bronco. Well that is essentially the Everest, BOF 4WD SUV that is the Ford version of the 4Runner. Ranger chassis like the Bronco so the same off road mods should be adaptable. Ford is probably afraid it would eat into Explorer sales bur when was the last time you saw an Explorer at Moab or Drummond Island? Come on Ford, go give the 4Runner and Land Cruiser some competition.﻿

Suggested by: Gnomadd

Ford Fiesta Panel Van

Ford Fiesta Panel Van
Image: Ford

Ford Fiesta Panel Van.

Would be perfect for companies and people who need to constantly move goods, but don’t need anything truck sized. And, shouldn’t have to pay a MPG penalty just because they need one.﻿

Suggested by: Knyte

Hyundai Staria Premium

Hyundai Staria Premium
Image: Hyundai

Hyundai Staria Premium

Suggested by: InvalidnostCCCP

Toyota Alphard

Toyota Alphard
Image: Toyota

Toyota Alphard. A glorious reminder that vans don’t have to suck.﻿

Suggested by: Give Me Tacos Or Give Me Death

Too Many To Choose From, Let’s Say Stepwgn

Honda Stepwgn
Image: Honda

Take your pick of these vans: Ford Transit Custom, VW Transporter/California, Renault Grand Kangoo, Mercedes T-Class, Peugeot Rifter, Citroen Berlingo, Buick GL8, Hyundai Staria, Honda Stepwgn

Suggested by: sectionhiker

Volkswagen California

Volkswagen California
Image: Volkswagen

Suggested by: 4jim

Japanese Ridgeline?

Honda Ridgeline
Image: Honda

I’d petition Honda to bring us a Ridgeline that’s made in Japan.

Don’t get me wrong, the Ridgeline is a great truck, tops among mid-size and better than full-size in many ways. However, they could use an improvement in QA/QC. A MIJ truck would fix this.

This is why Mazdas are put together so well and are so reliable... most of them are still MIJ.

Oh, and kei trucks. Would love to buy some new kei trucks!﻿

Suggested by: Grasscatcher2

Mitsubishi Triton

Mitsubishi Triton
Image: Wikimedia

Mitsubishi Triton for me. Repeal the Chicken Tax. It’s holding EVs and small trucks back that we Yanks want. And isn’t this nation all about consumer choice?

Suggested by: Mister Sterling

Volkswagen Amarok

Volkswagen Amarok
Image: Volkswagen

When I was on work trips visiting my company’s sites in Guatemala, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, in addition to the beloved Jimny and Hilux, they had several of the VW Amarok in their fleet. Even though they are essentially a rebadged Ford Ranger, unlike the Ford they can be had with a manual. Why should the Tacoma be the only one to have all the fun in the US? Plus, the workers seemed to like them as much as the Hilux and were great workhorses that were pretty comfy to ride around in as well, which is important given the generally poor state of the roads in these countries.﻿

Suggested by: Paradsecar

Toyota LC70 WorkMate

Toyota LC70 WorkMate
Illustration: Toyota

Suggested by: 4jim

Suzuki Jimny

Suzuki Jimny
Photo: Suzuki

Hilux, Land Cruiser 70 Series, Amarko, and the Jimny﻿

Suggested by: Brayden Fox on Facebook

Ford E-Tourneo

Ford E-Tourneo
Image: Ford

The new Ford E-Transit/E-Tourneo small EV van. Why wouldn’t they sell it here??

Suggested by: Douglas Ford on Facebook

Volkswagen Touran

Volkswagen Touran
Image: Wikimedia

I wish the Volkswagen Touran was sold here in the states.﻿

Suggested by: Paul Chenard on Facebook

