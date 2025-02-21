Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Real Estate

While some state capitals struggle, others are bustling metropolises with great quality of life

Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 best state capitals in America to live in
Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

When finding a new place to live, some people choose state capitals for their combination of economic opportunity, cultural attractions, and political relevance. But not all capitals are created equal.

While some are thriving cities perfect for an engaging, urban lifestyle, others struggle with issues like crime, quality of life, or poor schools.

WalletHub analyzed the best state capitals in the U.S. across 48 key indicators, including cost of living, median income, quality of education and healthcare, crime rates, access to public transportation, and many more.

“A state’s capital city is more than just the seat of its government — it’s also often the center of its economic activity. Some state capitals boast incredible job markets, high average salaries, world-class universities, and an abundance of attractions,” said WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo. “Unfortunately, others have populations that are struggling financially, failing public education systems and poor public health systems. States should aim to make their capital city a shining example of the best they have to offer.”

Continue reading to see which 10 state capitals were ranked the best in the country.

#10: Columbus, Ohio

Image for article titled The 10 best state capitals in America to live in
Photo: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) (Getty Images)
#9: St. Paul, Minnesota

Image for article titled The 10 best state capitals in America to live in
Photo: Layne Kennedy (Getty Images)
#8: Denver, Colorado

Image for article titled The 10 best state capitals in America to live in
Photo: Adventure_Photo (Getty Images)
#7: Salt Lake City, Utah

Image for article titled The 10 best state capitals in America to live in
Photo: Darwin Fan (Getty Images)
#6: Lincoln, Nebraska

Image for article titled The 10 best state capitals in America to live in
Photo: John Elk (Getty Images)
#5: Atlanta, Georgia

Image for article titled The 10 best state capitals in America to live in
Photo: adamkaz (Getty Images)
#4: Boise, Idaho

Image for article titled The 10 best state capitals in America to live in
Photo: WisKay (Getty Images)
#3: Raleigh, North Carolina

Image for article titled The 10 best state capitals in America to live in
Photo: Ultima_Gaina (Getty Images)
#2: Madison, Wisconsin

Image for article titled The 10 best state capitals in America to live in
Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)
#1: Austin, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 best state capitals in America to live in
Photo: Davel5957 (Getty Images)
