We all deserve a vacation from time to time; the pressures of work, school, and personal relationships are enough to make anyone crave a long weekend in a new city, with high-quality meals and luxurious accommodations.

The unfortunate reality is that, for most of us, a stay at a five-star hotel and an award-winning meal can be financially out of reach. For travelers willing to dispense with plans to visit top-dollar destinations, however, recent research shows there are plenty of U.S. cities with high-quality attractions that can fit a low-cost budget.



Online coupon platform Wethrift looked into 956 Michelin-recognized restaurants and 348 luxury hotels to determine the American cities that can offer the most affordable vacations.



“Experiencing luxury doesn’t have to come at a hefty price tag. Our study shows that you can indulge and let loose with these top-tier experiences without breaking the bank, proving that opulence and affordability can go hand in hand,” said founder Nick Drewe in a statement.



“Whether it be savoring gourmet meals or staying in elegant hotels, we believe everyone deserves a taste of luxury. Traveling lies in creating cherished memories, enjoying life’s finer things, and not worrying about financial strain 24/7.”



Continue reading to learn more about the 10 cities that offer some of the cheapest five-star experiences, for travelers on a budget.