Money & Markets

The 10 best cities in America for vacationing on a budget

These cities can provide five-star food and accommodations for an everyday price

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for vacationing on a budget
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

We all deserve a vacation from time to time; the pressures of work, school, and personal relationships are enough to make anyone crave a long weekend in a new city, with high-quality meals and luxurious accommodations.

The unfortunate reality is that, for most of us, a stay at a five-star hotel and an award-winning meal can be financially out of reach. For travelers willing to dispense with plans to visit top-dollar destinations, however, recent research shows there are plenty of U.S. cities with high-quality attractions that can fit a low-cost budget.

Online coupon platform Wethrift looked into 956 Michelin-recognized restaurants and 348 luxury hotels to determine the American cities that can offer the most affordable vacations.

“Experiencing luxury doesn’t have to come at a hefty price tag. Our study shows that you can indulge and let loose with these top-tier experiences without breaking the bank, proving that opulence and affordability can go hand in hand,” said founder Nick Drewe in a statement.

“Whether it be savoring gourmet meals or staying in elegant hotels, we believe everyone deserves a taste of luxury. Traveling lies in creating cherished memories, enjoying life’s finer things, and not worrying about financial strain 24/7.”

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 cities that offer some of the cheapest five-star experiences, for travelers on a budget.

10. Healdsburg, California

10. Healdsburg, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for vacationing on a budget
Photo: Gary Saxe (iStock by Getty Images)

Healdsburg, California is the tenth most-affordable travel destination in the country. The average cost of quality dining in Healdsburg is $64.06 and the average cost of staying in a luxury hotel, like the Ruse Healdsburg, is $520.00.

9. Paso Robles, California

9. Paso Robles, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for vacationing on a budget
Photo: Mimi Ditchie Photography (iStock by Getty Images)

Paso Robles, California is the ninth most-affordable travel destination in the country. The average cost of quality dining in Paso Robles is $65.00 and the average cost of staying in a luxury hotel, like the Geneseo Inn, is $480.00.

8. Washington, D.C.

8. Washington, D.C.

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for vacationing on a budget
Photo: Allan Baxter (iStock by Getty Images)

Washington D.C. is the eight most-affordable travel destination in the country. The average cost of dining at well-regarded Washington, D.C. restaurants, like La Tejana or Toki Underground, is $55.12 and the average cost of staying in a luxury hotel, like the Jefferson, is $707.00.

7. Miami Beach, Florida

7. Miami Beach, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for vacationing on a budget
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

Miami Beach, Florida is the seventh most-affordable travel destination in the country. The average cost of quality dining at restaurants, like Taquiza, is $59.38 and the average cost of staying at a luxury hotel, like The Standard Spa, is $526.

6. San Francisco, California

6. San Francisco, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for vacationing on a budget
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

San Francisco, California is the sixth most affordable travel destination in the country. The average cost of dining at beloved restaurants, like La Taqueria, is $59.71 and the average cost of staying at a luxury hotel, like Mansion on Sutter, is $487.43.

5. Los Angeles, California

5. Los Angeles, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for vacationing on a budget
Photo: Matt Henry Gunther (iStock by Getty Images)

Los Angeles, California is the fifth most affordable travel destination in the country. The average cost of dining at beloved restaurants, like La Azteca or Pollo o la Brasa, is $55.45 and the average cost of a luxury hotel, like Sunset Marquis, is $559.75.

4. Santa Barbara, California

4. Santa Barbara, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for vacationing on a budget
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

Santa Barbara, California is the fourth most affordable travel destination in the country. The average cost of fine dining at restaurants, like Los Agaves, is $54.46 and the average cost of a luxury hotel, like the Simpson House, is $552.00.

3. San Diego, California

3. San Diego, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for vacationing on a budget
Photo: Stephen Simpson (iStock by Getty Images)

San Diego, California is the third most affordable travel destination in the country. The average cost of fine dining at restaurants, like LOLA 55 and Great Maple, is $49.19 and the average cost of a luxury hotel, like the Westgate, is $579.00.

2. Chicago, Illinois

2. Chicago, Illinois

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for vacationing on a budget
Photo: Fraser Hull (iStock by Getty Images)

Chicago, Illinois is the second most affordable travel destination in the country. The average cost of quality dining at restaurants, like Ghin Khao and Birrieria Zaragoza, is $52.88 and the average cost of a luxury accommodation like the Hotel Zachary is $411.25.

1. Sonoma, California

1. Sonoma, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for vacationing on a budget
Photo: Geri Lavrov (iStock by Getty Images)

Sonoma, California is the most affordable travel destination in the country. The average cost of quality dining at restaurants, like Valley, is $43.75 and the average cost of a luxury hotel, like the Cottage Inn & Spa, is $518.00.

