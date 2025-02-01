What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
The 7 best cities in America for cybersecurity and IT jobs

Cybersecurity

The list accounts for earnings, opportunities, and career trajectories

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Cravetiger (Getty Images)

The fast-growing fields of cybersecurity and IT are attracting thousands of tech workers across the country. And some cities are quietly becoming hubs for people in those fields.

But where you work in cybersecurity or IT can have a major effect on your salary, career growth, and success.

Liquid Web, a web hosting company, ranked the best cities for cybersecurity and IT professionals, looking at where people earned the most, had the most opportunities, and were on the best career trajectories.

“The future of tech careers hinges on opportunity and accessibility,” said Ryan MacDonald, Chief Technology Officer at Liquid Web. “Companies must target tech hubs to attract and retain talent, while policymakers should focus on fostering affordability and job growth to stay competitive.”

Check out which seven cities were ranked the highest.

#7: Durham, North Carolina

#7: Durham, North Carolina

Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)
#6: St. Louis, Missouri

#6: St. Louis, Missouri

Photo: Michael S. Lewis (Getty Images)
#5: Seattle, Washington

#5: Seattle, Washington

Photo: Jordan Siemens (Getty Images)
#4: Denver, Colorado

#4: Denver, Colorado

Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
#3: Atlanta, Georgia

#3: Atlanta, Georgia

Photo: Photography by Steve Kelley aka mudpig (Getty Images)
#2: Baltimore, Maryland

#2: Baltimore, Maryland

Photo: Atlantide Phototravel (Getty Images)
#1: Washington, D.C.

#1: Washington, D.C.

Photo: WOWstockfootage (Getty Images)
