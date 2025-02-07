The 10 best cities in America for digital nomads

In the half-a-decade since the Covid-19 pandemic first began, the number of people living and working as digital nomads has exploded. What was once seen as “eccentric and fringe” is now the daily reality of more than one in 10 Americans, according to MBO Partners’ 2024 State of Independence report.

Digital nomadism is especially common among younger generations. Millennials have the highest percentage of digital nomads of any age cohort, with 38% working untethered from traditional offices. Gen Z and Gen X are close behind, with 26% and 25% of workers respectively participating in digital nomad culture, according to the MBO Partners report.

Digital nomads tend to rely heavily on the internet and technology to get work done, while also leading a more flexible lifestyle. Nineteen percent of the MBO report’s respondents worked in information technology, while 14% work in creative services. Eight in ten digital nomads also use artificial intelligence to complete at least some of their work.

While digital nomads, by definition, can and do live everywhere, certain cities make permanent remote work more advantageous than others. The web hosting company Hostinger recently conducted an analysis of the best American cities for freelancers. The analysis assessed cities based on their performance across categories including internet quality, freelance income potential, cost of living, and professional resources.

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 best cities for freelancers and other digital nomads in the United States.