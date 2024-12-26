Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
The 10 best cities in America for fine dining

Lifestyle

From the Upper Midwest to New England, top-tier dining flourishes well beyond traditional restaurant hotspots

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for fine dining
Photo: Dimensions (iStock by Getty Images)

When it comes to eating in a high-quality restaurant, Americans are in luck: in almost every region of the country, there are cities filled with five-star establishments, according to a recent analysis.

Metropolitan areas as disparate as Minneapolis, Boston, and Washington, D.C. can all boast about a high density of five-star restaurants, according to the analysis conducted by luxury villa rental service Cabo Villa Vegas Dave. The study looked at the number of five-star rated restaurants per square mile in the 50 largest cities in the United States.

The rankings include some surprising results that challenge conventional wisdom about America’s fine dining capitals. For example, New York City—long revered as the nation’s epicenter of fine dining and home to some of the world’s most celebrated chefs—came in third place, with 45 five-star restaurants across 300.5 square miles.

“The city’s rich mix of cultures and its focus on culinary innovation make it a fantastic place for anyone who appreciates a gourmet meal,” a spokesperson for Cabo Villa Vegas Dave said in a statement.

Despite the vibrant restaurant scenes in cities across the country, the average American’s eating habits have largely shifted away from dining in restaurants. Staffing shortages and increased costs mean that many Americans are choosing to stay at home, according to a study by Black Box Intelligence, as initially reported on by Bloomberg.

These changing attitudes mean that even the absolute best restaurants in the world – the ones that are likely to receive Michelin stars – are stepping up their game to bring in new guests.

“I think that two things happened to the pandemic: The experience of what you could order at home got better. So you developed a whole new generation of great home cooks. So when you go out, you want service, you want theatrical dining, you really want that step up,” celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson told Quartz in July.

“[Diners] want to feel like, ‘I am out, not only am I out here with my friends and family, there are people in this room that makes me feel great. I’m part of something,’” Samuelsson said. “People also have more choices now. And those choices are going to continue to get better and better.”

Continue reading to see which cities have the most five-star restaurants per square mile, according to Cabo Villa Vegas Dave.

10. Chicago, Illinois

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for fine dining
Photo: Kenny McCartney (iStock by Getty Images)

Chicago came in tenth place, with 11 five-star restaurants across 227.7 square miles.

9. San Jose, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for fine dining
Photo: Sean Duan (iStock by Getty Images)

San Jose came in ninth place, with 11 five-star restaurants across 177.9 square miles.

8. Las Vegas, Nevada

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for fine dining
Photo: Michael Lee (iStock by Getty Images)

Las Vegas came in eighth place, with nine five-star restaurants across 141.9 square miles.

7. Seattle, Washington

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for fine dining
Photo: Joel Rogers (iStock by Getty Images)

Seattle came in seventh place, with six five-star restaurants across 84 square miles.

6. Washington, D.C.

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for fine dining
Photo: Grace Cary (Getty Images)

Washington came in sixth place, with five five-star restaurants across 61.1 square miles.

5. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for fine dining
Photo: Saibal (iStock by Getty Images)

Minneapolis came in fifth place, with five five-star restaurants across 54 square miles.

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for fine dining
Photo: Maremagnum (iStock by Getty Images)

Boston came in fourth place, with five five-star restaurants across 48.3 square miles.

3. New York, New York

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for fine dining
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

New York City came in third place, with 45 five-star restaurants across 300.5 square miles.

2. San Francisco, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for fine dining
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

San Francisco came in second place, with 13 five-star restaurants across 46.7 square miles.

1. Miami, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for fine dining
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

Miami came in first place, with 20 five-star restaurants across 36 square miles.

