The 10 best cities in America for football fans

All eyes are on New Orleans this week, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Louisiana for Super Bowl LIX.

Residents of New Orleans are no doubt the luckiest football fans — outside of Philadelphia and Kansas City — this week, with their close proximity to some of the game’s biggest stars (and also Taylor Swift). However, under normal circumstances, other cities have a clear lead when it comes to enjoying the country’s most popular sport.

“Living in one of the best football cities means much more than attending games and watching your hometown team on TV every weekend in the fall,” said Chip Lupo, an analyst for the consumer finance website WalletHub. “Faithfully following your team on social media, spending big on tickets and merchandise, and taking part in local traditions are just some of the factors that make the best football cities stand out. Having a football team with a winning culture and multiple championships doesn’t hurt, either.”

WalletHub ranked the best cities in America for football fans based on their performances across 21 metrics, relating to their professional and college football teams. The metrics included the performance level of local NFL teams, the average ticket price for an NFL game, and the number of college football championship wins.

WalletHub pulled the data from an array of sources, including ESPN (DIS), the NCAA, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 best American cities for football fans.