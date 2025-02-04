What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Travel

Some cities have a clear lead on others when it comes to enjoying America's most popular sport

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for football fans
Photo: Ezra Shaw / Staff (Getty Images)

All eyes are on New Orleans this week, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Louisiana for Super Bowl LIX.

Residents of New Orleans are no doubt the luckiest football fans — outside of Philadelphia and Kansas City — this week, with their close proximity to some of the game’s biggest stars (and also Taylor Swift). However, under normal circumstances, other cities have a clear lead when it comes to enjoying the country’s most popular sport.

“Living in one of the best football cities means much more than attending games and watching your hometown team on TV every weekend in the fall,” said Chip Lupo, an analyst for the consumer finance website WalletHub. “Faithfully following your team on social media, spending big on tickets and merchandise, and taking part in local traditions are just some of the factors that make the best football cities stand out. Having a football team with a winning culture and multiple championships doesn’t hurt, either.”

WalletHub ranked the best cities in America for football fans based on their performances across 21 metrics, relating to their professional and college football teams. The metrics included the performance level of local NFL teams, the average ticket price for an NFL game, and the number of college football championship wins.

WalletHub pulled the data from an array of sources, including ESPN (DIS), the NCAA, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 best American cities for football fans.

10. Miami, Florida

10. Miami, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for football fans
Photo: Nick Cammett / Stringer (Getty Images)

In addition coming in tenth place overall, Miami was ranked the 12th best city for professional football fans and the 43rd best city for college football fans.

9. New Orleans, Louisiana

9. New Orleans, Louisiana

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for football fans
Photo: Ron Jenkins / Stringer (Getty Images)

In addition coming in ninth place overall, New Orleans was ranked the eighth best city for professional football fans and the 148th best city for college football fans.

8. San Francisco, California

8. San Francisco, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for football fans
Photo: Norm Hall / Stringer (Getty Images)

In addition coming in eighth place overall, San Francisco was ranked the sixth best city for professional football fans and the 241st best city for college football fans.

7. Los Angeles, California

7. Los Angeles, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for football fans
Photo: Brooke Sutton / Contributor (Getty Images)

In addition coming in seventh place overall, Los Angeles was ranked the ninth best city for professional football fans and the 27th best city for college football fans.

6. New York, New York

6. New York, New York

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for football fans
Photo: Kathryn Riley / Contributor (Getty Images)

In addition coming in sixth place overall, New York was ranked the seventh best city for professional football fans and the 25th best city for college football fans.

5. Kansas City, Missouri

5. Kansas City, Missouri

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for football fans
Photo: David Eulitt / Stringer (Getty Images)

In addition coming in fifth place overall, Kansas City was ranked the fifth best city for professional football fans and the 241st best city for college football fans.

4. Boston, Massachusetts

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for football fans
Photo: Adam Glanzman / Stringer (Getty Images)

In addition coming in fourth place overall, Boston was ranked the fourth best city for professional football fans and the 207th best city for college football fans.

3. Green Bay, Wisconsin

3. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for football fans
Photo: Richard Rodriguez / Stringer (Getty Images)

In addition coming in third place overall, Green Bay was ranked the third best city for professional football fans and the 241st best city for college football fans.

2. Dallas, Texas

2. Dallas, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for football fans
Photo: Ron Jenkins / Contributor (Getty Images)

In addition coming in second place overall, Dallas was ranked the second best city for professional football fans and the 241st best city for college football fans.

1. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

1. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for football fans
Photo: Eakin Howard / Stringer (Getty Images)

In addition to coming in first place overall, Pittsburgh was ranked the best city for professional football fans and the 12th best city for college football fans.

