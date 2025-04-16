How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 10 best big cities in America for weddings that won't break the bank

Personal Finance

Consider these cities if you want to plan a wedding without going broke

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for weddings that won't break the bank
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that getting married isn’t cheap — the average U.S. wedding costs $35,000. But not having tens of thousands of dollars to drop on a day shouldn’t prevent you from celebrating your nuptials.

WalletHub set out to find the cheapest and most convenient big cities for weddings.

It compared 26 key indicators for wedding friendliness, including average wedding costs, the price of hotel rooms, food costs, and the prevalence of affordable wedding logistics. WalletHub also looked at other factors, including how many wedding-friendly venues and event spaces a city has, the weather, and entertainment options in the city.

“When weddings can cost tens of thousands of dollars and prices have only become even more outrageously inflated in recent years, it pays to hold your wedding in a city that’s affordable, both for those paying for the wedding and for guests who will need to make accommodations,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

Lupo noted that “certain cities also make wedding planning easier with an abundance of options for wedding essentials, from florists to videographers to venues.”

He added, “The more options a city has, the more likely you are to receive competitive pricing and to find places that can work with your optimal schedule.”

Continue reading to see which cities ranked in the top 10.

#10: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for weddings that won't break the bank
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
#9: New Orleans, Louisiana

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for weddings that won't break the bank
Photo: Michael DeMocker / Stringer (Getty Images)
#8: Houston, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for weddings that won't break the bank
Photo: Loren Elliott / Stringer (Getty Images)
#7: San Francisco, California

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for weddings that won't break the bank
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
#6: Austin, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for weddings that won't break the bank
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
#5: Tampa, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for weddings that won't break the bank
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
#4: Atlanta, Georgia

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for weddings that won't break the bank
Photo: Streeter Lecka / Staff (Getty Images)
#3: Miami, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for weddings that won't break the bank
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
#2: Las Vegas, Nevada

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for weddings that won't break the bank
Photo: Greg Doherty / Stringer (Getty Images)
#1: Orlando, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 best big cities in America for weddings that won't break the bank
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
