The 10 best big cities in America for weddings that won't break the bank

It’s no secret that getting married isn’t cheap — the average U.S. wedding costs $35,000. But not having tens of thousands of dollars to drop on a day shouldn’t prevent you from celebrating your nuptials.

WalletHub set out to find the cheapest and most convenient big cities for weddings.

It compared 26 key indicators for wedding friendliness, including average wedding costs, the price of hotel rooms, food costs, and the prevalence of affordable wedding logistics. WalletHub also looked at other factors, including how many wedding-friendly venues and event spaces a city has, the weather, and entertainment options in the city.

“When weddings can cost tens of thousands of dollars and prices have only become even more outrageously inflated in recent years, it pays to hold your wedding in a city that’s affordable, both for those paying for the wedding and for guests who will need to make accommodations,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

Lupo noted that “certain cities also make wedding planning easier with an abundance of options for wedding essentials, from florists to videographers to venues.”

He added, “The more options a city has, the more likely you are to receive competitive pricing and to find places that can work with your optimal schedule.”



