Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now

Workplace

“The top metro areas for STEM professionals have high-quality schools, an abundance of jobs and high pay,” one analyst said

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now
Photo: Hill Street Studios (Getty Images)

The STEM field is booming and is only expected to get bigger. New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates science, technology, engineering and math will grow at triple the rate of other occupations in the next eight years.

But some places are feeling the growth more than others.

WalletHub looked at 21 key metrics to determine the best metro areas for STEM professionals.

It analyzed major factors per-capita job openings for STEM graduates and median wage growth as well as more nice ones, like tech meetups per capita and the the invention patents per capita.

“Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) jobs tend to have high salaries, and job opportunities grow at nearly three times the rate of non-STEM jobs. We can only expect this to accelerate in the future as new technologies continue to change the employment landscape,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said.

“The top metro areas for STEM professionals have high-quality schools, an abundance of jobs and high pay,” Lupo continued. “They’re also great places to live, but since many STEM jobs can be done remotely, you might also consider working in one of these areas while living elsewhere.”

Continue reading to see which metro areas made the list.

#8: San Jose, California

Image for article titled The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now
Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)
#7: Madison, Wisconsin

Image for article titled The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now
Photo: Silvia Li / 500px (Getty Images)
#6: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Image for article titled The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now
Photo: Posnov (Getty Images)
#5: San Francisco, California

Image for article titled The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now
Photo: Steve Proehl (Getty Images)
#4: Atlanta, Georgia

Image for article titled The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now
Photo: Daniela Duncan (Getty Images)
#3: Seattle, Washington

Image for article titled The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now
Photo: Merrill Images (Getty Images)
#2: Boston, Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now
Photo: Richard Williams Photography (Getty Images)
#1: Austin, Texas

Image for article titled The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now
Photo: Evan Semones - cosmophotography (Getty Images)
