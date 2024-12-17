Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
The top 5 cities in America to celebrate New Year's Eve

Money & Markets

WalletHub looked at 100 of the biggest U.S. cities to see which ones are best for a fun — and affordable — New Year’s Eve

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The top 5 cities in America to celebrate New Year&#39;s Eve
Photo: Mike Powell (Getty Images)

Ringing in the new year is always a fun time, especially when you are in a place that goes all out to usher it in.

WalletHub looked at 100 of the U.S.’s biggest cities to see which ones are best if you want to have a fun — and affordable — New Year’s Eve.

“The best cities for New Year’s celebrations have clear skies and some of the best fireworks displays around,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “The top cities also offer an abundance of highly-rated, affordable dining options, along with a vibrant nightlife and plenty of activities to make your transition into the new year a memorable one.”

#5: Chicago

#5: Chicago

Image for article titled The top 5 cities in America to celebrate New Year&#39;s Eve
Photo: LeoPatrizi (Getty Images)

Chicago came in fifth place, ranking high for food and entertainment and because it’s slightly more affordable than other big cities like New York and Miami.

#4: Las Vegas

#4: Las Vegas

Image for article titled The top 5 cities in America to celebrate New Year&#39;s Eve
Photo: Clive Mason - Formula 1 / Contributor (Getty Images)

Las Vegas got fourth place thanks to its seemingly endless entertainment options and good weather. It wasn’t one of the cheapest cities on the list, though.

#3: San Diego

#3: San Diego

Image for article titled The top 5 cities in America to celebrate New Year&#39;s Eve
Photo: LPETTET (Getty Images)

San Diego received high marks thanks to great weather and clear skies, which will be great for watching fireworks. It also has a lot of affordable dining and a bunch of music venues.

#2: Orlando

#2: Orlando

Image for article titled The top 5 cities in America to celebrate New Year&#39;s Eve
Photo: Gary Hershorn / Contributor (Getty Images)

Orlando took second for two reasons: Disney World (DIS) and having one of the biggest fireworks displays in the country. It also has relatively affordable hotels for New Year’s Eve compared to some other big cities.

#1: New York City

#1: New York City

Image for article titled The top 5 cities in America to celebrate New Year&#39;s Eve
Photo: Ryan Rahman (Getty Images)

First place is no surprise: New York City. With the ball drop and a massive Times Square celebration, New York is hard to beat. WalletHub said it also has some affordable options for parties on New Year’s if you’re worried about breaking the bank.

