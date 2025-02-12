Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Travel

The 10 best cities in America for a romantic proposal

Seven in 10 proposers said they spent up to six months planning for the moment they asked their significant other to marry them

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
If you have a good reason to be reading this article, congratulations: you’ve fallen in love and found someone you want to see every day for the rest of your life.

Even if you’re confident that your partner will say yes to your proposal, however, there are still an array of factors to consider. While some couples get engaged with minimal fuss, for others the proposal can be nearly as dramatic as the wedding.

The holidays remain the most popular time of year for proposals, but a significant number of people report waiting for a moment more removed from day-to-day life: for example, 38% of proposers ask their partners to marry them while on vacation, according to wedding planning site, the Knot’s, 2023 Real Weddings Study.

Even with a special occasion in mind, like a vacation, it can be challenging to work out the details of a proposal. Seven in 10 proposers said they spent up to six months planning for the moment they asked their significant other to marry them, according to the Knot study.

If you’re certain you want to propose to your significant other while on vacation, but are getting bogged down by details and indecision, you’re in luck: the privacy software company Cloudwards recently conducted an analysis to determine which American cities offer the best setting for a romantic proposal.

The analysis ranked the 100 largest American cities based on their performances in three categories: photogenic proposal spots, shopping for proposals, and romantic experiences and ambiance. Rankings in each category were based on 12 metrics, including annual days of sunshine, jewelry stores per 100,000 people, and the overall number of photographers.

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 best cities in the United States for a romantic marriage proposal.

10. San Francisco, California

10. San Francisco, California

San Francisco is the tenth best city for a romantic proposal. The city also came in ninth place for romantic experiences and ambiance.

9. Anaheim, California

9. Anaheim, California

Anaheim is the ninth best city for a romantic proposal. The city also came in third place for shopping.

8. Santa Ana, California

8. Santa Ana, California

Santa Ana is the eighth best city for a romantic proposal. The city also came in second place for shopping.

7. Miami, Florida

7. Miami, Florida

Miami is the seventh best city for a romantic proposal. The city also came in sixth place for romantic experiences and ambiance.

6. Chicago, Illinois

6. Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is the sixth best city for a romantic proposal. The city also came in fifth place for both romantic experiences and photogenic proposal spots.

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas is the fifth best city for a romantic proposal. The city also came in first place for romantic experiences and ambiance.

4. San Diego, California

4. San Diego, California

San Diego is the fourth best city for a romantic proposal. The city also came in second place for photogenic proposal spots.

3. Los Angeles, California

3. Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles is the third best city for a romantic proposal. The city also came in third place for both photogenic proposal spots and romantic ambiance.

2. Jersey City, New Jersey

2. Jersey City, New Jersey

Jersey City is the second best city for a romantic proposal. The city also came in first place for shopping.

1. New York, New York

1. New York, New York

New York is the best city for a romantic proposal. The city also came in first place for photogenic proposal spots.

