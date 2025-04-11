How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 5 best cities in America for single men

About
Lifestyle

Married people are 16% more likely to be thriving than their single counterparts, according to one study

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for single men
Photo: Thomas Barwick (iStock by Getty Images)

In the age of dating apps, finding love can feel less like a romantic comedy and more like a psychological horror movie.

Among hours of swiping left and right, tedious dates with tedious people, and adjusting sometimes inscrutable romantic norms, it’s no wonder that only 42% of single adults said they were looking for love in one 2022 Pew survey.

Despite the dismal dating scene, some studies indicate that marriage still provides significant benefits. Gallup well-being data from 2009 to 2023 revealed that married people are 16% more likely to be thriving than people who have never been married, based on respondents’ ratings of their current and future lives.

If you’re still seeking romance, the solution might be to abandon dating apps and meetups that feel more like job interviews, April Davis, the founder of boutique dating service Luma Luxury Matchmaking, told Quartz in February.

“Consider your hobbies and interests and go to those places to meet people,” Davis said. “When you’re trying to meet new people, it’s really important to remember to acknowledge people, look them in the eye, and smile. I think we, as a society, are kind of closed-off and cold at times. We look down at our phones and aren’t even aware of what’s going on around us.”

Single men who are looking for love (despite challenging odds) can look to the style website Men’s Flair, which recently conducted an analysis of 100 American cities to determine which locations had the most to offer — and which guys are better off avoiding.

The analysis was based on performance across eight categories: pubs and bars per 100,000 people, the percentage of the population between the ages of 20 and 30, the ratio of unmarried men to unmarried women, the median age, the unemployment rate, the average income, the cost of groceries, and the cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment.

The best cities for single men are spread across the country, while the worst cities are largely concentrated in Florida and the southwestern states. Click through to learn which cities are a haven for single men looking for love.

5th Best: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for single men
Photo: Sean Pavone (iStock by Getty Images)

Minneapolis is the fifth-best city for single men — it received high marks for its overall affordability and vibrant social scene.

4th Best: Seattle, Washington

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for single men
Photo: Joel Rogers (iStock by Getty Images)

Seattle is the fourth-best city for single men — while it’s an expensive city, it’s also one with many opportunities for socializing and meeting new people.

3rd Best: St. Louis, Missouri

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for single men
Photo: Michael B. Thomas / Stringer (Getty Images)

St. Louis is the third-best city for single men — it scored particularly high marks for its large number of bars and pubs.

2nd Best: Madison, Wisconsin

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for single men
Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)

Madison is the second-best city for single men — it received recognition for its affordability and vibrant social scene.

Best: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for single men
Photo: Davel5957

Pittsburgh is the best city for single men — it’s affordable but still offers a vibrant social scene and a balanced ratio of single men to single women.

