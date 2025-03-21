Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
The 5 best cities in America for single renters

Real Estate

The 5 best cities in America for single renters

If you’re one of the 37 million Americans living alone, some cities are far more desirable than others

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for single renters
Photo: Hinterhaus Productions (iStock by Getty Images)

Being single has lots of perks: There’s a greater degree of independence; more time to invest in friendships, hobbies, and careers; and the ability to make decisions based solely on one’s individual interests and desires.

One major downside of being single, however, is the cost of living on your own. Happy couples can split the cost of their monthly rent down the middle, but the happily alone are stuck paying full price or living with roommates.

While most singles suffer from disproportionate housing costs, this inequality becomes even starker when taking gender into account. Despite making significant advances in the workforce, American women still earn an average of just 82 cents for every dollar earned by American men. While women make less money, they still pay the same rent as their male counterparts, leading to a disproportionate financial burden in the cost of housing.

In El Paso, Texas — where the rent burden gap between men and women is the highest — a single woman will spend an average of 34.99% of her income on housing, while a single man will spend 19.38% of his, according to an analysis by the apartment search website Renthop.

In New York, the most expensive city for singles, the average single woman has to allocate 76.53% of her annual income on housing, while her male counterparts 57.9% of their income on rent.

Despite this burden, more Americans are living alone than ever before. In 2021, 15% percent of adults lived by themselves, while 28% of American households consisted of just one person — a 15% increase from the 1960s.

If you’re one of the 37 million Americans living alone, some cities are far more desirable than others. Renthop recently released a report revealing the cheapest cities for single Americans to rent a studio apartment.

Click through to see the five best cities for single renters in America.

5. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for single renters
Photo: Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs is the fifth best city for single renters in America, according to Renthop. The median income for single residents is $54,637, while the median studio rent is $980 — meaning singles spend 21.52% of their income on rent.

4. Seattle, Washington

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for single renters
Photo: Joel Rogers (iStock by Getty Images)

Seattle is the fourth best city for single renters in America. The median income for single residents is $85,653, while the median studio rent is $1,495 — meaning singles spend 20.94% of their income on rent.

3. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for single renters
Photo: Sean Pavone (iStock by Getty Images)

Minneapolis is the third best city for single renters in America. The median income for single residents is $60,539, while the median studio rent is $1,054 — meaning singles spend 20.89% of their income on rent.

2. Columbus, Ohio

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for single renters
Photo: Bill Dickinson (iStock by Getty Images)

Columbus is the second best city for single renters in America. The median income for single residents is $50,721 while the median studio rent is $878 — meaning singles spend 20.77% of their income on rent.

1. Wichita, Kansas

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for single renters
Photo: Visit Wichita

Wichita is the best city for single renters in America. The median income for single residents is $39,336 while the median studio rent is $590 — meaning singles spend 18% of their income on rent.

