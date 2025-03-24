Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
The best cities in America to live right now

Real Estate

Out of all the decisions we make in life, there are few as important as choosing the community where we decide to put down roots

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The best cities in America to live right now
Photo: Grace Cary (iStock by Getty Images)

When you envision your dream house, what do you see? Ample amenities that bring ease to your daily life? Proximity to an exciting city? Spectacular views of the surrounding wilderness?

For the average person, being able to afford just one of these attributes would be a dream come true. In the last year, the average age of American homebuyers rose by six years — to a historic high of 56, according to the National Association of Realtors’ 2024 Profile of Homebuyers and Sellers.

While there are considerable obstacles to buying a home anywhere in the country, buyers still need to ensure that the community they choose to call home is right for them and their families. Out of all the decisions we make in life, there are few as important as choosing the community where we decide to put down roots.

“Where you live shapes so many aspects of your life, from career opportunities to the sense of community you feel,” said Luke Skurman, CEO and founder of the rankings and review site Niche, in a statement.

Each year, Niche publishes a ranking of the best places to live in the United States. The ranking is based on data relating to crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. The site’s rankings are intended to “empower people to make informed decisions based on what matters most to them, whether that’s great schools, affordability, or access to parks and local businesses,” Skurman said.

Click through to see which communities topped the Niche list of the best cities to live in America in 2025.

5. Irvine, California

5. Irvine, California

Image for article titled The best cities in America to live right now
Photo: WikiCommons
4. Arlington, Virginia

4. Arlington, Virginia

Image for article titled The best cities in America to live right now
Photo: WikiCommons
3. Cambridge, Massachusetts

3. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Image for article titled The best cities in America to live right now
Photo: WikiCommons
2. The Woodlands, Texas

2. The Woodlands, Texas

Image for article titled The best cities in America to live right now
Photo: The Woodlands
1. Naperville, Illinois

1. Naperville, Illinois

Image for article titled The best cities in America to live right now
Photo: WikiCommons
