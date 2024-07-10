How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 best U.S. cities to live in

About
Money & Markets

The 10 best U.S. cities to live in

America's cities were ranked based on their culture, health care, and education

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Atlanta, Georgia’s midtown skyline and interstate highway system.
Atlanta, Georgia’s midtown skyline and interstate highway system.
Image: Photography by Steve Kelley aka mudpig (Getty Images)

Finding a place that’s livable and feels like home can depend on a bunch of factors.

Advertisement

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) annual Global Liveability Index 2024 report, some cities provide better living conditions than others.

The EIU analyzed 173 cities worldwide based on 30 indicators. The rating considers five broad categories: stability, healthcare, education, culture, environment, and infrastructure.

Each of those factors are then rated as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable, or intolerable on a 100-point scale.

We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 U.S. cities to live in based on the five factors, including their placement on the global list and a notable factor. It’s important to remember that the ranking is a global list and the U.S. cities included are in a different position on the EIU’s big list.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10. Minneapolis, Minnesota

10. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aerial view of Minneapolis, Minnesota and the Lowry Ave bridge over the Mississippi River.
Aerial view of Minneapolis, Minnesota and the Lowry Ave bridge over the Mississippi River.
Image: jimkruger (Getty Images)
  • Ranking on the 100-point scale: 50
  • Notable mention: Minneapolis earned its EIU position because of its stability, culture and infrastructure.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9. San Francisco, California

9. San Francisco, California

Aerial view of traffic moving on Golden Gate Bridge during sunset, San Francisco, California, USA.
Aerial view of traffic moving on Golden Gate Bridge during sunset, San Francisco, California, USA.
Image: simonkr (Getty Images)
  • Ranking on the 100-point scale: No. 49
  • Notable mention: San Francisco earned its EIU position because of its culture, environment, and infrastructure.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8. Miami, Florida

8. Miami, Florida

Aerial view of South Beach Miami Florida cityscape with buildings along the beach on Collins Ave., and boat on Indian Creek
Aerial view of South Beach Miami Florida cityscape with buildings along the beach on Collins Ave., and boat on Indian Creek
Image: Nisian Hughes (Getty Images)
  • Ranking on the 100-point scale: No. 47
  • Notable mention: Miami is one of the biggest movers on the EIU’s global list. The Southern city earned its ranking because of its culture and environment.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7. Boston, Massachusetts

7. Boston, Massachusetts

City of Boston and its skyline at dusk with Back bay.
City of Boston and its skyline at dusk with Back bay.
Image: Noelia Hn (Getty Images)
  • Ranking on the 100-point scale: No. 45
  • Notable mention: Boston’s placement on the EIU list is modestly due to its stability, health care, and education.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6. Chicago, Illinois

6. Chicago, Illinois

Downtown Chicago Skyscraper Cityscape along the Chicago River.
Downtown Chicago Skyscraper Cityscape along the Chicago River.
Image: Mlenny (Getty Images)
  • Ranking on the 100-point scale: No. 39
  • Notable mention: Chicago’s placement on the global list is tied to its stability, culture and environment, and infrastructure.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5. Washington, D.C.

5. Washington, D.C.

Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Image: WOWstockfootage (Getty Images)
  • Ranking on the 100-point scale: No. 38
  • Notable mention: Washington’s position on the EIU list is tied to its education, healthcare, culture, and stability.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4. Seattle, Washington

4. Seattle, Washington

Downtown Seattle, the Space Needle and the Mt Rainier from Kerry park, just after sunset.
Downtown Seattle, the Space Needle and the Mt Rainier from Kerry park, just after sunset.
Image: photo by p.Folrev (Getty Images)
  • Ranking on the 100-point scale: No. 34
  • Notable mention: Seattle earned its EIU position due to its stability, culture, and infrastructure.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Downtown Pittsburgh skyline aerial view of Fort Duquesne, Point State Park.
Downtown Pittsburgh skyline aerial view of Fort Duquesne, Point State Park.
Image: Davel5957 (Getty Images)
  • Ranking on the 100-point scale: No. 30
  • Notable mention: Pittsburgh is dubbed “Steel City” because of its dominant position in infrastructure, especially for steel producing and coal mining. The city also earned a leading position due to culture and environment. For example, it’s home to some art landmarks, including the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Andy Warhol Museum, which houses the largest amount of artwork from the famed Pop artist.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2. Atlanta, Georgia

2. Atlanta, Georgia

Skyline view of downtown Atlanta, Georgia
Skyline view of downtown Atlanta, Georgia
Image: Tetra Images (Getty Images)
  • Ranking on the 100-point scale: No. 29
  • Notable mention: Atlanta earned its position because of its stability, culture, and infrastructure. The city is home to corporate giants including Delta Airlines and Coca Cola and is also a major player when it comes to entertainment, including film and television. It’s also home to the the world’s largest U.S. airport, which employs roughly 63,000 people and it’s one of the best places to start your own business, per LinkedIn.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1. Honolulu, Hawaii

1. Honolulu, Hawaii

Aerial view of the Diamond Head Crater with Honolulu’s cityscape in the distance in Oahu, Hawaii.
Aerial view of the Diamond Head Crater with Honolulu’s cityscape in the distance in Oahu, Hawaii.
Image: SkyHighStudios (Getty Images)
  • Ranking on the 100-point scale: No. 23
  • Notable mention: Honolulu is ranked the best U.S. city to live in but it’s important to remember the city has a high cost of living, gas pricers are also higher, and because a large number of items are imported, consumers often bear the brunt of the costs. But even so, Honolulu earned the coveted top spot because of high scores in stability, education, and infrastructure.
Advertisement