The 10 best U.S. cities to live in

Finding a place that’s livable and feels like home can depend on a bunch of factors.



Advertisement

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) annual Global Liveability Index 2024 report, some cities provide better living conditions than others.

The EIU analyzed 173 cities worldwide based on 30 indicators. The rating considers five broad categories: stability, healthcare, education, culture, environment, and infrastructure.

Each of those factors are then rated as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable, or intolerable on a 100-point scale.

We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 U.S. cities to live in based on the five factors, including their placement on the global list and a notable factor. It’s important to remember that the ranking is a global list and the U.S. cities included are in a different position on the EIU’s big list.

