Google's AI principles are changing. Here's what to know

The 10 best college towns in America

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

The 10 best college towns in America

A recent study compared more than 400 U.S. cities based on their performance across 31 metrics

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 best college towns in America
Photo: Sean Pavone (iStock by Getty Images)

Choosing where to attend college is one of the most impactful decisions a young person can make in their lives – but it’s also one that can be fraught with pitfalls. The ideal university for one person might leave another student unhappy and dissatisfied.

Advertisement

To mitigate the anxiety around choosing the right school, WalletHub, a personal finance website, released an analysis of the country’s best college towns. The study compared more than 400 U.S. cities based on their performance across three categories: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities. The scores in each category were based on 31 metrics, including cost of living, students per capita, and share of rental units.

“Picking the right college is crucial, but it’s also important to make sure that the surrounding college town will be a place where you’ll truly love spending your college years,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo, in a statement.

“Towns with a low cost of living, plenty of activities and large student populations can make your college experience a lot less stressful and a lot more enjoyable. In addition, cities with a great economic environment can make it easier to get a job during or immediately after college.”

Data for the study was pulled from several sources, including U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, TripAdvisor (TRIP), and the National Center for Education Statistics.

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 best college towns in America.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

10. Atlanta, Georgia

10. Atlanta, Georgia

Image for article titled The 10 best college towns in America
Photo: ANDREY DENISYUK (iStock by Getty Images)

Atlanta, Georgia is the tenth best college town in America. It is home to universities including Emory and Georgia Tech and it came in first place for its social environment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

9. Gainesville, Florida

9. Gainesville, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 best college towns in America
Photo: gilg2006 (iStock by Getty Images)

Gainesville, Florida is the ninth best college town in America. It is home to the University of Florida and received high marks for its social environment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

8. Tempe, Arizona

8. Tempe, Arizona

Image for article titled The 10 best college towns in America
Photo: Douglas Sacha (iStock by Getty Images)

Tempe, Arizona is the eighth best college town in America. It is home to Arizona State University and received high marks for its social environment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

7. Charlottesville, Virginia

7. Charlottesville, Virginia

Image for article titled The 10 best college towns in America
Photo: Marie Hickman (iStock by Getty Images)

Charlottesville, Virginia is the seventh best college town in America. It is home to the University of Virginia and received high marks for its social environment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

6. Scottsdale, Arizona

6. Scottsdale, Arizona

Image for article titled The 10 best college towns in America
Photo: Bruce Yuanyue Bi (iStock by Getty Images)

Scottsdale, Arizona is the sixth best college town in America. It is geographically close to Arizona State University and came in second place for its economic and academic opportunities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5. Raleigh, North Carolina

5. Raleigh, North Carolina

Image for article titled The 10 best college towns in America
Photo: John Elk (iStock by Getty Images)

Raleigh, North Carolina is the fifth best college town in America. It is part of the Research Triangle and is home to North Carolina State University. It received high marks for its social environment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4. Tampa, Florida

4. Tampa, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 best college towns in America
Photo: Steve Heap (iStock by Getty Images)

Tampa, Florida is the fourth best college town in America. It is home to the University of South Florida and came in seventh place for its social environment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3. Orlando, Florida

3. Orlando, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 best college towns in America
Photo: Gina Pricope (iStock by Getty Images)

Orlando, Florida is the third best college town in America. It is home to the University of Central Florida and came in third place for its social environment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2. Ann Arbor, Michigan

2. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Image for article titled The 10 best college towns in America
Photo: Kirby Lee / Contributor (iStock by Getty Images)

Ann Arbor, Michigan is the second best college town in America. It is home to the University of Michigan and received high marks for its social environment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

1. Austin, Texas

1. Austin, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 best college towns in America
Photo: Duy Do (iStock by Getty Images)

Austin, Texas is the best college town in America. It is home to the University of Texas and received high marks for its academic and economic opportunities.

Advertisement

12 / 12