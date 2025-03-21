Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 best companies in America to work for

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Workplace

The 5 best companies in America to work for

If poor workplace conditions are making you contemplate going back on the job market, check out these employers

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 best companies in America to work for
Photo: Anchalee Phanmaha (iStock by Getty Images)

Having a job you hate – whether your dislike is due to long hours, bad pay, or frustrating colleagues – can wreak havoc on the rest of your life. It’s bad enough when a work day is filled with irritating events, but when work creates issues that follow you home, it may be time to search for a new job.

Advertisement

During the pandemic, there was a wave of people leaving their positions – a phenomenon that some labeled The Great Resignation. Experts, including Professor Anthony Klotz who coined the term, believed that the phenomenon would come to an end by the start of 2024. A study from LinkedIn (MSFT) and Microsoft, however, revealed that 46% of people wanted to quit their jobs last year, up from 40% in 2021.

There’s a variety of reasons why employees want to leave their positions. Despite efforts made to embrace women in the workplace, for example, nearly half of all women still reported experiencing sexist microaggressions at work in 2024, according to McKinsey & Company’s “Women in the Workplace” report.

“Microaggressions take a heavy toll,” the report read. “Women who experience them are more likely to feel burned out and to consider quitting their jobs and less likely to view their workplaces as equitable.”

And for some employees, a poor working environment can have a very real physical impact on their lives. At least 3.5 million workers experienced some form of illness or injury connected to their employment, in 2022, according to the AFL-CIO’s Death on the Job report. Even more alarmingly, an average of 15 people die every day in the United States, as a result of on-the-job injuries, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The unnecessary political polarization of critical issues like climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated and introduced new challenges to longstanding problems of heat and infectious diseases exposures in the workplace,” the AFL-CIO report read. “Other real, everyday threats like workplace violence and job fatality rates for workers of color are only getting worse.”

If poor workplace conditions are making you contemplate going back on the job market, it’s worth looking into the companies that have made a name for themselves as pleasant environments for their employees.

Each year, Energage and USA TODAY (GCI) rank the best companies to work for in the U.S. based on employee feedback. Continue reading to learn more about the five companies that topped their rankings, based on survey responses from employees at 2,251 companies.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 7

5. Progressive Insurance

5. Progressive Insurance

Image for article titled The 5 best companies in America to work for
Photo: Progressive Insurance

This Ohio-based insurance provider is the fifth best company for employees.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 7

4. CHG Healthcare

4. CHG Healthcare

Image for article titled The 5 best companies in America to work for
Photo: CGH Healthcare

This Utah-based medical staffing company is the fourth best company for employees.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 7

3. Fannie Mae

3. Fannie Mae

Image for article titled The 5 best companies in America to work for
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images (Getty Images)

This Washington, D.C.-based mortgage lender is the third best company for employees.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 7

2. Plante Moran

2. Plante Moran

Image for article titled The 5 best companies in America to work for
Photo: Plante Moran

This Michigan-based certified public accounting and consulting firm is the second best company for employees.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 7

1. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

1. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Image for article titled The 5 best companies in America to work for
Photo: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

This Wisconsin-based mortgage lender is the best company for employees.

Advertisement

7 / 7