Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
8 family-friendly spring break destinations

Travel

From Williamsburg to Key West, there are plenty of places for families to enjoy spring break without the debauchery

By
Kevin Williams
Image for article titled 8 family-friendly spring break destinations
Photo: Sarah Stier (Getty Images)

A family-friendly spring break is a lot different than a college spring break: No beer pong, no beats bumping at 2 a.m. Instead, you’ll likely want to find a place to schlep the little ones that will hold everyone’s interest, whether it’s a sandy beach or a historic museum.

And families might not be the only ones looking for these kinds of getaways.

“Spring break travel is on an upswing. Gen Z travelers are not shying away from spending, with many prioritizing unique and immersive experiences over budget-conscious trips,” says Becky Liu-Lastres, associate professor in IU Indianapolis’ department of tourism, event, and sport management, adding that they are actively seeking adventure-packed and culturally rich experiences.

“With a strong desire to make up for missed travel opportunities in recent years, many have been saving up, leading to an increased budget for trips,” Liu-Lastre says, noting that domestic destinations are seeing growing demand as travelers look for convenient yet fulfilling getaways.

Here are eight family-friendly spring break spots you should consider this year.

Williamsburg, Virginia

Image for article titled 8 family-friendly spring break destinations
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Colonial Williamsburg, sprawling out over 300 acres, is the nation’s largest living history museum. Pair it with a visit to nearby Busch Gardens theme park and you have quite the trip for kids.

March highlights the achievements of the women of Williamsburg, unsung heroes of America’s earliest days. Colonial Williamsburg is open 365 days a year, and most historic sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hilton Head, South Carolina


Image for article titled 8 family-friendly spring break destinations
Photo: Andrew Redington (Getty Images)

There are few East Coast beach locales that are more family-friendly than Hilton Head (HLT). The island, named after an early explorer, boasts miles of sandy beaches (including a multitude of dog-friendly ones), biking trails, nature-watching opportunities, and coastal air.

For families that enjoy action-packed adventures like zip-lining, aerial climbing, and go-karting, there’s the Adventure Hilton Head theme park. Lawton Stables in Sea Pines Resort offers horseback riding on the resort’s 600-acre forest preserve. Ponies are ready to take the little ones for a ride, and there’s a collection of small animals at the farm, too.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Image for article titled 8 family-friendly spring break destinations
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Myrtle Beach is consistently ranked one of America’s most popular and affordable beach destinations. The destination offers affordable stays ranging from oceanfront resorts to budget-friendly hotels.

For families, Myrtle Beach offers 60 miles of coastline, exciting attractions like the SkyWheel, Ripley’s Aquarium, and Broadway at the Beach — packed with kid-friendly entertainment, dining, and shopping.

South Walton, Florida

Image for article titled 8 family-friendly spring break destinations
Photo: Walton County Tourism (Getty Images)

Not all Florida beaches are party-filled, keg-strewn affairs during spring break. South Walton’s neighborhoods are walkable, bike-friendly, kid-friendly and safe. Kids will love exploring Timpoochee Trail, a scenic 18-mile bike path that winds past numerous state parks and coastal dune lakes — a rare, biologically-diverse ecosystem that is home to endangered species and lush vegetation.

Families looking for space to spread out can take advantage of more than 300 rentals available throughout the area’s beach towns, including a number of large, multi-bedroom luxury rentals that feature amenities like pools, shuffleboard, game rooms, outdoor kitchens, jacuzzis and saunas.

At the nearby Village of Baytowne Wharf, families can find shops and restaurants as well as the Adventure Zone, which features a zip line, arcades, a carousel and a playground. In the summer, the wharf also hosts weekly fireworks shows every Tuesday and an outdoor concert series every Wednesday.

Hawai’i (The Big Island), Hawaii


Image for article titled 8 family-friendly spring break destinations
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The Kohala Coast on Hawaii’s Big Island is known for its beautiful beaches, low-key resorts, and a wide variety of activities both on water and on land, making it an ideal vacation spot for families.

“Kids and parents alike can enjoy snorkeling in calm, clear waters, kayaking along the coastline, or even taking surf lessons in family-friendly waves,” says Julianne Mohr, director of travel design at Off the Beaten Path, adding that adventurous families can embark on waterfall hikes through lush landscapes, explore tide pools teeming with marine life, or simply bask in the sun at Hapuna Beach State Park — the Big Island’s largest white sand beach, which has plenty of space for sandcastle-building and safe swimming.

Kona provides opportunities for cultural experiences, including visiting a coffee farm or an interactive historic site like Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park. The Kohala Coast is also one of the best spots to witness humpback whales breaching and playing in the ocean, an experience that will captivate children and adults alike.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park/Gatlinburg


Image for article titled 8 family-friendly spring break destinations
Photo: Visit Gatlinburg

Smoky Mountains National Park is a dream for outdoors types, offering dozens of hiking trails — including to Clingman’s Dome, the mountain range’s high point — as well as waterfalls and wildlife. The park is home to 1,900 black bears, as well as elk, deer, bobcats, otters, and salamanders.

For everyone else, nearby Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, are both home to excellent restaurants, shopping featuring regional artists, and world-class attractions.

San Diego, California


Image for article titled 8 family-friendly spring break destinations
Photo: San Diego Tourism (Getty Images)

San Diego topped a list compiled by a Chicago law firm of the safest spring break destinations. Couple perfect weather nearly every day, 60 miles of beautiful coastline, and the San Diego Zoo, and you have a recipe for family-friendly fun. The world-renowned, 100-acre zoo is home to more than 12,000 rare and endangered animals, representing over 680 species and subspecies. And, according to the zoo, it has the largest koala breeding program outside of Australia.

Rhode Island


Atlantic Beach Park in Rhode Island
Photo: Visit Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the perfect destination for families looking for a coastal escape before summer tourism season. Visitors can experience charming seaside towns, historic mansions, and scenic landscapes. Newport and Bristol offer Daffodil Days, celebrating the arrival of over 1.4 million bright yellow daffodils. The Misquamicut Beach Spring Festival features a world class carnival and amusements, food trucks, rodeo, a classic car show and more.

For nature enthusiasts, there’s the Norman Bird Sanctuary or the Napatree Conservation Area. And history buffs will love sites like Old Slater Mill, the Gilbert Stuart Birthplace, or Fort Adams State Park. Of course, no trip is complete without touring Newport’s iconic Gilded Age Mansions.

