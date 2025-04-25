How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 10 best small cities in America to start a right now

Business-friendly smaller cities can offer cheaper overhead and good community relations that keep you afloat

Ben Kesslen
Photo: Richard Rodriguez / Stringer (Getty Images)

A majority of Americans dream of being their own boss, but building a small business from the ground up is anything but easy. That’s why WalletHub set out to find the best small U.S. cities to start a company.

“The benefits of starting a business in a small city include lower overhead costs, stronger relationships with customers and the potential to become a big fish in a little pond,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

Still, not every small city will set you up for success. “Entrepreneurs who want to build a large professional network aren’t likely to make as many connections in a town with fewer residents,” Lupo said. “Other restrictions might include limited industry options, a less diverse customer base, and difficulty attracting and keeping top talent.”

To create its list, WalletHub looked at the business-friendliness of more than 1,300 small-sized cities, analyzing them by their costs, business environment, and access to resources. It considered factors like startups per capita, average growth in business revenue, financing accessibility, working-age population growth, and labor costs.

Continue reading to see which small cities were ranked the best 10 to launch your dream business.

#10: LaGrange, Georgia

Photo: Brandon Bell / Stringer (Getty Images)
#9: Greenville, South Carolina

Photo: Eakin Howard / Stringer (Getty Images)
#8: Redmond, Oregon

Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
#7: Bend, Oregon

Photo: Jed Jacobsohn / Staff (Getty Images)
#6: Holland, Michigan

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/discoverholland
#5: Bozeman, Montana

Photo: Janie Osborne / Stringer (Getty Images)
#4: Washington, Utah

Photo: https://hikestgeorge.com/
#3: Cedar City, Utah

Photo: George Frey / Stringer (Getty Images)
#2: Fort Myers, Florida

Photo: Rob Tringali / Stringer (Getty Images)
#1: St George, Utah

Photo: Christian Petersen / Staff (Getty Images)
