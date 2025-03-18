DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
The 8 best states in America for doctors

Lifestyle

These states have high wages, low malpractice insurance, and top-notch facilities

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 8 best states in America for doctors
Photo: Christian Petersen / Staff (Getty Images)

The path to becoming a doctor is notoriously difficult. It involves years of school that leave people with an average of $235,000 in student debt. And once you graduate, the profession still poses plenty of challenges despite the high salaries.

To help doctors out on their journey, WalletHub compiled a list of the best states for MDs.

“Setting up a practice in one of the best states for doctors can have a profound effect on your medical career,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Not only will you be working in top-quality medical facilities and earning high salaries, you’ll be less likely to burn out, and pay less for malpractice insurance.”

And, Lupo added, “residents living in one of the best states for doctors will have access to quality healthcare at a reasonable cost.”

WalletHub analyzed a slew of metrics to find its results. It looked at some obvious ones, like annual wages, starting salaries, and hospitals per capita. It also considered some more unique factors, like the average malpractice award payout, the share of the elderly per capita, physician burnout rates, and physician assistants per capita.

Continue reading to see which states made the list:

#8: North Dakota

Image for article titled The 8 best states in America for doctors
Photo: Andrew Burton / Staff (Getty Images)
#7: Minnesota

Image for article titled The 8 best states in America for doctors
Photo: Tom Dahlin / Stringer (Getty Images)
#6: North Carolina

Image for article titled The 8 best states in America for doctors
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
#5: Utah

Image for article titled The 8 best states in America for doctors
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
#4: Iowa

Image for article titled The 8 best states in America for doctors
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
#3: South Dakota

Image for article titled The 8 best states in America for doctors
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
#2: Indiana

Image for article titled The 8 best states in America for doctors
Photo: James Gilbert / Stringer (Getty Images)
#1: Montana

Image for article titled The 8 best states in America for doctors
Photo: Stacy Revere / Staff (Getty Images)
