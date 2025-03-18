The 8 best states in America for doctors

The path to becoming a doctor is notoriously difficult. It involves years of school that leave people with an average of $235,000 in student debt. And once you graduate, the profession still poses plenty of challenges despite the high salaries.

To help doctors out on their journey, WalletHub compiled a list of the best states for MDs.

“Setting up a practice in one of the best states for doctors can have a profound effect on your medical career,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Not only will you be working in top-quality medical facilities and earning high salaries, you’ll be less likely to burn out, and pay less for malpractice insurance.”

And, Lupo added, “residents living in one of the best states for doctors will have access to quality healthcare at a reasonable cost.”

WalletHub analyzed a slew of metrics to find its results. It looked at some obvious ones, like annual wages, starting salaries, and hospitals per capita. It also considered some more unique factors, like the average malpractice award payout, the share of the elderly per capita, physician burnout rates, and physician assistants per capita.

Continue reading to see which states made the list: