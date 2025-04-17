The 10 best states in America for house flipping

Flipping a house or apartment is a risky project — you want to ensure you end up making enough when you sell that you’ll cover your costs and the renovation time. And where you choose to take on the project matters.

Badeloft USA, a luxury bathroom company, analyzed the best U.S. states for house flippers. Gathering data from real estate market reports, housing transaction databases, and industry sources, it looked at key metrics such as average home prices, remodeling costs, house sale volumes, and the average time a home spends on the market.

“House flipping proves to be a profitable endeavor in many states, particularly those where the cost of remodeling is relatively low, and the potential for high sale prices is strong,” a spokesperson for Badeloft said.

Continue reading to see which states were named the top markets for flipping houses.