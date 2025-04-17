How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 10 best states in America for house flipping

Personal Finance

The 10 best states in America for house flipping

Maximizing your profits on a renovation has more to do with location than you might think

Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 best states in America for house flipping
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Flipping a house or apartment is a risky project — you want to ensure you end up making enough when you sell that you’ll cover your costs and the renovation time. And where you choose to take on the project matters.

Badeloft USA, a luxury bathroom company, analyzed the best U.S. states for house flippers. Gathering data from real estate market reports, housing transaction databases, and industry sources, it looked at key metrics such as average home prices, remodeling costs, house sale volumes, and the average time a home spends on the market.

“House flipping proves to be a profitable endeavor in many states, particularly those where the cost of remodeling is relatively low, and the potential for high sale prices is strong,” a spokesperson for Badeloft said.

Continue reading to see which states were named the top markets for flipping houses.

#10: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 10 best states in America for house flipping
Photo: Scott Eisen / Stringer (Getty Images)
#9: North Carolina

Image for article titled The 10 best states in America for house flipping
Photo: Mark Wilson / Staff (Getty Images)
#8: Virginia

Image for article titled The 10 best states in America for house flipping
Photo: Nathan Howard / Stringer (Getty Images)
#7: Connecticut

Image for article titled The 10 best states in America for house flipping
Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)
#6: Hawaii

Image for article titled The 10 best states in America for house flipping
Photo: Pool / Pool (Getty Images)
#5: Rhode Island

Image for article titled The 10 best states in America for house flipping
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
#4: Delaware

Image for article titled The 10 best states in America for house flipping
Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Staff (Getty Images)
#3: New Hampshire

Image for article titled The 10 best states in America for house flipping
Photo: Darren McCollester / Stringer (Getty Images)
#2: Maine

Image for article titled The 10 best states in America for house flipping
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
#1: Vermont

Image for article titled The 10 best states in America for house flipping
Photo: John Tully / Stringer (Getty Images)
