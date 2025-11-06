The 10 best used cars to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports

The average buyer paid more than $50,000 for a new car in September, setting a record, according to Kelley Blue Book. With prices so high, it's no wonder so many shoppers are looking to buy used vehicles.

But which used cars are right for you?

Consumer Reports compiled a list of the best used cars to buy this November, finding "models that promise the best overall ownership experience."

Continue reading to see which cars made the list and what they offer.