The 10 best used cars to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
With new car prices at all time highs, check out these used options vetted by experts at Consumer Reports
The average buyer paid more than $50,000 for a new car in September, setting a record, according to Kelley Blue Book. With prices so high, it's no wonder so many shoppers are looking to buy used vehicles.
But which used cars are right for you?
Consumer Reports compiled a list of the best used cars to buy this November, finding "models that promise the best overall ownership experience."
Continue reading to see which cars made the list and what they offer.
Mazda6
Credit: Mazda
A used Mazda6 from the 2014–2021 generation starts around $7,900 and offers standout value for a midsize sedan. It gets about 29 mpg and feels sportier than most rivals thanks to agile handling and a responsive four-cylinder engine. Later versions have a quieter cabin and available safety tech like automatic emergency braking and blind spot monitoring.
Toyota Corolla
shaunl / Getty Images
The 2014–2019 Toyota Corolla combines strong reliability with solid fuel economy, averaging 32 mpg. Starting around $12,700, it’s an affordable compact sedan with a roomy back seat and a smooth ride that rivals larger cars. Even base models are well equipped, and Toyota made its full suite of safety systems standard in 2017.
Mazda CX-5
Credit: Mazda
Priced between roughly $11,900 and $15,000, the 2017–2025 Mazda CX-5 blends sharp handling with a comfortable, quiet ride. It delivers around 26 mpg and includes standard low-speed automatic braking and, from 2018 on, blind spot and rear cross-traffic alerts. The cabin feels upscale for the price, and later models offer turbo power and all-wheel drive.
Toyota Camry Hybrid
Credit: Toyota
The 2018–2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid starts near $16,000 and impresses with outstanding fuel efficiency — about 45 mpg overall. Its hybrid setup delivers strong acceleration and a 600-mile range, while maintaining a comfortable, composed ride. Standard safety tech includes adaptive cruise control and automatic braking, with Apple CarPlay added in 2019.
Kia Sportage
Credit: Kia
Used 2017–2022 Kia Sportage models cost between $13,800 and $17,700 and return around 25 mpg. It’s a small SUV that feels sporty to drive and has an especially comfortable cabin. Later model years brought bigger touchscreens and added safety features like lane keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Credit: Toyota
The 2016–2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid delivers 32 mpg and starts around $15,000. It adds a more powerful hybrid powertrain for livelier acceleration and better efficiency than the standard RAV4. These models also benefit from improved ride comfort and top-tier reliability, making them some of the most dependable used SUVs available.
Mazda CX-9
Credit: Mazda
For around $15,400 to $21,800, the 2016–2023 Mazda CX-9 offers three-row space with sports-sedan-like handling. It returns about 24 mpg and feels refined yet engaging behind the wheel. Updates added features like Apple CarPlay, emergency braking, and noise reduction, making newer versions even more appealing.
Lexus NX
Credit: Lexus
The 2015–2021 Lexus NX brings luxury SUV touches at a used price starting near $16,500. Its turbocharged four-cylinder delivers lively performance and around 25 mpg. Though compact inside, it features a premium cabin, and models from 2018 onward add advanced safety tech and smartphone integration.
Toyota Tacoma
Credit: Toyota
The 2005–2015 Toyota Tacoma remains a go-to used pickup for durability and off-road ability. Prices range from about $13,500 to $20,400, with the V6 engine returning around 19 mpg. It’s capable, dependable, and available in multiple cab and drivetrain configurations to suit work or recreation.
Mazda MX-5 Miata
Credit: Mazda
The 2016–2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a lightweight sports car that’s as fun as it is efficient, averaging 32 mpg. Starting around $14,000, it offers quick steering, great reliability, and an easy-to-use manual soft top. Later models gained more horsepower and Apple CarPlay, making them especially desirable for driving enthusiasts.