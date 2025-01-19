The top 10 warm-weather destinations for winter getaways

Is the winter weather getting your spirits down? In recent weeks, temperatures across the northeastern United States have plunged below freezing – so much so that traditional outdoor events, including the president’s inauguration, are moving indoors to avoid the icy-cold atmosphere.

The discomfort associated with cold weather isn’t superficial, either: Health experts warn that shorter days, combined with colder temperatures, can have detrimental impacts on both physical and mental health.

“With regard to emotional effects, cold weather makes us less active, irritable, isolates us, and leaves us socially disconnected,” psychologist Deborah Serani told VeryWell Mind. “The physical effects on the body of cold temperatures elevates stress, which increases symptoms of depression and anxiety.”

If the recent cold snap has you at your wit’s end, it might be time to consider decamping to a warmer environment, for a vacation from the worst of the winter blues.

A recent analysis from packaging company Arka ranked the best warm-weather destinations for the Northern Hemisphere’s winter months. The research looked at metrics including average winter temperatures, average sunshine hours, and average sea temperatures to determine which locations would provide an optimal environment for winter getaways.

“Sometimes, all you need is to get away from the cold and soak up some sunshine,” a spokesperson from Arka said in a statement. “A winter escape doesn’t have to be complicated—just finding a warm, relaxing spot can do wonders for your mood and energy during the darker months.”

Continue reading to see which locations are the best warm-weather destinations for the winter months, according to the firm.