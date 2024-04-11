The best wildlife photos right now

The natural world is full of wonder. Life thrives in its every corner, from the abyssal depths of the oceans to the loftiest heights above Earth’s mountains. Thankfully, nature photographers capture Earth’s biodiversity in intimate detail, which is fully on display in the winning images from the World Nature Photography Awards.

This year’s grand prize winner for the World Nature Photographer of the Year is Tracey Lund, for her fantastic shot of two gannets going after the same fish (seen above). But all the winners are worth a look, and you can view them here.