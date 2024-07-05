The best rental car companies, according to Consumer Reports — and the worst

Renting a car can be hard, especially when you’ve got options — and a lot of questions.

Do you sacrifice a few hundred extra bucks for that really nice looking Tesla or Mercedes? Or do you take the cheapest option available? Gas or electric? Will it be clean; When was it last washed?

Well, lucky for everyone, Consumer Reports did some legwork. The nonprofit has released the results of its Spring 2024 member survey, featuring responses and critiques from 6,236 people who rented a car over the past 12 months.

Respondents were asked to rate their experiences across a series of areas: the ease of booking and picking up their rental, price transparency, value for their money, customer service, and the condition of the cars, among others. Consumer Reports then calculated overall satisfaction scores and ratings for each category across 10 rental car businesses.

It’s worth noting that these are generalized scores and individual locations may offer better or worse services than better or lower ranked rivals. Additionally, most survey respondents — about 73% — rented sedans or SUVs for vacation or leisure purposes, and 94% of those rentals were gas-powered. On average, those surveyed spent $85 per day, or $600 per week, on their rentals.

With that in mind, here are the best and worst rental car companies, according to Consumer Reports.