The 5 best cities in America for people with disabilities — and the 5 worst

For the almost 30% of adults in the U.S. living with a disability, deciding where to move can be complicated.

WalletHub analyzed more than 180 of the largest cities in the U.S. to see which are the most accommodating for disabled people.

It looked at key factors like the reliability of public transportation, diverse entertainment options, and accessibility of homes and public buildings.

Chris Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said, “It’s extremely important for cities to prioritize becoming a safe, welcoming, and affordable place” for people with disabilities.

“The best cities have highly-accessible public facilities and housing, high-quality medical care, and an affordable cost of living for people on a fixed income,” Lupo said.

Check out which five cities ranked the best — and the worst — for people with disabilities.