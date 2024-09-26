Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Business News

Researchers looked at key factors such as access to public transportation and quality medical care

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for people with disabilities — and the 5 worst
Photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO (Getty Images)

For the almost 30% of adults in the U.S. living with a disability, deciding where to move can be complicated.

WalletHub analyzed more than 180 of the largest cities in the U.S. to see which are the most accommodating for disabled people.

It looked at key factors like the reliability of public transportation, diverse entertainment options, and accessibility of homes and public buildings.

Chris Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said, “It’s extremely important for cities to prioritize becoming a safe, welcoming, and affordable place” for people with disabilities.

“The best cities have highly-accessible public facilities and housing, high-quality medical care, and an affordable cost of living for people on a fixed income,” Lupo said.

Check out which five cities ranked the best — and the worst — for people with disabilities.

5th Worst: Juneau, Alaska

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for people with disabilities — and the 5 worst
Photo: John Elk (Getty Images)
4th Worst: Montgomery, Alabama

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for people with disabilities — and the 5 worst
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
3rd Worst: Jackson, Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for people with disabilities — and the 5 worst
Photo: Pgiam (Getty Images)
2nd Worst: Pearl City, Hawaii

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for people with disabilities — and the 5 worst
Photo: Warren Ishii / 500px (Getty Images)
Worst: Gulfport, Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for people with disabilities — and the 5 worst
Photo: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)
5th Best: St. Paul, Minnesota

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for people with disabilities — and the 5 worst
Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)
4th Best: St. Louis, Missouri

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for people with disabilities — and the 5 worst
Photo: Ronald Martinez (Getty Images)
3rd Best: Columbus, Ohio

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for people with disabilities — and the 5 worst
Photo: Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson (Getty Images)
2nd Best: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for people with disabilities — and the 5 worst
Photo: Sean Pavone (Getty Images)
Best: Scottsdale, Arizona

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for people with disabilities — and the 5 worst
Photo: Thomas Roche (Getty Images)
