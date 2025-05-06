The 4 best entry-level jobs right now — and the 4 worst

If you’re looking to switch careers or are just entering the workforce, finding the right job can put you on a path to success. But some careers will help you reach your goals more than others.

Credit score site WalletHub set out to pick which roles are easiest for entry-level workers to find a job and build a career without requiring an advanced degree.

It ranked professions by three key criteria: immediate opportunity, growth potential, and job hazards; the site also factored in starting salaries, income-growth potential, and median tenure with employers.

“An entry-level job won’t necessarily be what you stick with long term, but it’s certainly good to search for something you think can turn into a career,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Pursuing an entry-level job in a field like engineering or nursing can ensure that you get your foot in the door with plenty of job openings, good compensation, and a reasonable work week, among other benefits.”

Continue reading to see which professions WalletHub recommends, and which it cautions against.