How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 4 best entry-level jobs right now — and the 4 worst

Workplace

The ideal entry-level careers are always hiring and offer high growth potential

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)

If you’re looking to switch careers or are just entering the workforce, finding the right job can put you on a path to success. But some careers will help you reach your goals more than others.

Credit score site WalletHub set out to pick which roles are easiest for entry-level workers to find a job and build a career without requiring an advanced degree.

It ranked professions by three key criteria: immediate opportunity, growth potential, and job hazards; the site also factored in starting salaries, income-growth potential, and median tenure with employers.

“An entry-level job won’t necessarily be what you stick with long term, but it’s certainly good to search for something you think can turn into a career,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Pursuing an entry-level job in a field like engineering or nursing can ensure that you get your foot in the door with plenty of job openings, good compensation, and a reasonable work week, among other benefits.”

Continue reading to see which professions WalletHub recommends, and which it cautions against.

4th Best: Software Engineer

Software engineers ranked highly for job openings and scored the lowest for on-the-job hazards.

3rd Best: Engineer

Engineers got high rankings for salaries and “have access to more job openings than most other careers,” WalletHub said. They also can usually get a job out of college without practical experience, and report solid work-life balance.

2nd Best: Certified Nursing Assistant at a Nursing Home

Nursing Assistants at Nursing Homes are among the most in-demand jobs, with the third-lowest unemployment rate. “And due to the personal aspect of the job, workers have some of the lowest chances of their jobs being replaced by machines,” WalletHub said.

Best: Hardware Engineers

Hardware engineers, who develop and design computer systems, ranked highest on this list, offering the highest starting salary, good work-life balance, and a large amount of job openings.

4th Worst: Automotive Mechanic

Automotive mechanics received decent scores for job opportunities, but ranked much lower for growth potential and on-the-job safety.

3rd Worst: Mechanical Drafter

Mechanical drafters, who create working diagrams of machinery and mechanical devices, got low scores for growth and job safety.

2nd Worst: Computer Numeric Control Machine Programmer

Computer numeric control machine programmers, who write the code that directs automated machines, scored second-to-last, thanks to few jobs and meager growth potential.

Welder

WalletHub doesn’t recommend becoming a welder, thanks to scant job openings, little growth potential, and a significant job hazards.

