The 5 best states in America for nurses — and the 5 worst
Where nurses thrive — or struggle — has more to do with where they work than you might think
The job can certainly be exhausting, but nursing remains one of the most reliable and rewarding careers in the U.S. The average nurse earns nearly $100,000 a year, and the field consistently boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates nationwide.
But where you live can make a big difference in your experience in the industry.
To identify where nurses are set up for success, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 20 indicators. It examined everything from pay adjusted for cost of living, access to healthcare facilities, expected job growth, and workplace policies like overtime limits. WalletHub based its findings on data from the federal government, U.S. News & World Report, and other public and proprietary sources.
“Nurses are among the most essential workers in the country, as we’ve seen all too well over the past few years,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Since they work in such a demanding profession, nurses deserve to work in places that will compensate them appropriately and offer them reasonable working conditions.”
The best states for nurses, he added, feature high salaries, mandatory overtime limits, high-quality health care facilities, and a lot of job opportunities. Here are the five best and five worst states for nurses, according to WalletHub.
5th best: Maine
Enzo Figueres / Getty Images
Maine ranks fifth overall thanks to solid opportunity and strong working conditions. The state is expected to have the highest percentage of residents aged 65 and older by 2050, signaling steady demand for nursing care. Maine’s middle-of-the-pack opportunity ranking combined with a top-10 work environment makes it a reliable place for nurses seeking stability and job security.
4th best: Arizona
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
Arizona’s growing population and aging demographics make it an appealing state for nurses. It ranks second in opportunity and competition, with low projected nurse competition by 2032. It also has one of the highest shares of residents aged 65+ projected by 2050, boosting demand for healthcare professionals.
3rd best: Oregon
Ingrid Franz Moriarty / Getty Images
Oregon offers good opportunity and quality of life for nurses, ranking third overall. The state has one of the highest concentrations of healthcare and residential care facilities per capita, and a large share of its nursing homes earn five-star ratings. Competitive pay and laws restricting mandatory overtime also help it stand out.
2nd best: New Hampshire
Cappi Thompson / Getty Images
New Hampshire ranks second thanks to its strong mix of opportunity and work conditions. It leads the nation in nursing-job openings per capita and has the best-ranked work environment in the country thanks, in part, to laws limiting mandatory overtime.
Best: Washington
Jordan Siemens / Getty Images
Washington takes the top spot overall, driven by high pay, strong job growth, and good working conditions. Nurses here earn among the highest adjusted salaries in the country and benefit from one of the lowest rates of mandatory overtime. The state’s healthcare facilities and nursing schools are top-tier and demand remains strong.
5th worst: Louisiana
Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty Images
Louisiana ranks 46th overall thanks to the worst work environment in the country and below-average opportunity. Nurses face higher burnout risk and limited institutional support compared to most other states. While the state does have significant healthcare needs, particularly in rural areas, low compensation and challenging conditions drag it down.
4th worst: Hawaii
©fitopardo / Getty Images
Hawaii ranks 47th in work environment and has the lowest adjusted nursing salaries nationwide once cost of living is factored in. Nurses here also face relatively few job openings per capita.
3rd worst: North Dakota
Johnnie Welborn, Jr. / 500px / Getty Images
North Dakota ranks 48th overall, with the highest projected nurse competition by 2032 and few healthcare facilities per capita. While pay isn’t the lowest, the state’s limited openings and lack of infrastructure make it hard for nurses to find stable, long-term positions.
2nd worst: Alabama
Morgan Wallace / 500px / Getty Images
Alabama faces multiple challenges for nurses with some of the lowest work environment scores and paltry pay relative to cost of living. Nurses encounter heavier workloads and fewer protections against overtime.
Worst: Oklahoma
Jeremy Poland / Getty Images
Oklahoma ranks dead last for nurses. The state struggles with low wages, limited healthcare infrastructure, and high patient-to-nurse ratios, making it a less than ideal place for the profession.