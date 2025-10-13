The 5 best states in America for nurses — and the 5 worst

The 5 best states in America for nurses — and the 5 worst Where nurses thrive — or struggle — has more to do with where they work than you might think

The job can certainly be exhausting, but nursing remains one of the most reliable and rewarding careers in the U.S. The average nurse earns nearly $100,000 a year, and the field consistently boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates nationwide.

But where you live can make a big difference in your experience in the industry.

To identify where nurses are set up for success, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 20 indicators. It examined everything from pay adjusted for cost of living, access to healthcare facilities, expected job growth, and workplace policies like overtime limits. WalletHub based its findings on data from the federal government, U.S. News & World Report, and other public and proprietary sources.

“Nurses are among the most essential workers in the country, as we’ve seen all too well over the past few years,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Since they work in such a demanding profession, nurses deserve to work in places that will compensate them appropriately and offer them reasonable working conditions.”

The best states for nurses, he added, feature high salaries, mandatory overtime limits, high-quality health care facilities, and a lot of job opportunities. Here are the five best and five worst states for nurses, according to WalletHub.