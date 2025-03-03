Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
The 5 best states for women — and the 5 worst

Personal Finance

The 5 best states for women — and the 5 worst

Some states are providing women with a much higher quality of life than others.

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 best states for women — and the 5 worst
Photo: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

March is Women’s History Month, and despite some historic gains, the country still has a long way to go in achieving equality for women.

WalletHub set out to find which states in the U.S. are best and worst for women. It looked at a range of economic factors, like median earnings for women in the workforce, unemployment rates, the share of women living in poverty, and the share of women-owned businesses. It also considered women’s health and safety needs, looking at abortion policies, the quality of women’s hospitals, the share of women without insurance, depression rates, and the female homicide statistics.

“Despite improvements the U.S. has made over the years, women still lag behind men when it comes to economic prospects, executive positions, and political representation,” WalletHub analyst Milvionne Chery Copeland said. “On top of tackling these important issues, the best states for women also ensure that they have access to high-quality health care, receive the same educational opportunities as men, and live in safe communities.”

Continue reading to see which 5 states were ranked the best — and the worst — for women.

5th Best: Maryland

Image for article titled The 5 best states for women — and the 5 worst
Photo: Patrick Smith / Staff (Getty Images)
4th Best: New York

Image for article titled The 5 best states for women — and the 5 worst
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd Best: Washington D.C.

Image for article titled The 5 best states for women — and the 5 worst
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd Best: Minnesota

Image for article titled The 5 best states for women — and the 5 worst
Photo: Tom Dahlin / Stringer (Getty Images)
Best: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 5 best states for women — and the 5 worst
Photo: Maddie Meyer / Staff (Getty Images)
5th Worst: Texas

Image for article titled The 5 best states for women — and the 5 worst
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
4th Worst: Louisiana

Image for article titled The 5 best states for women — and the 5 worst
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd Worst: Arkansas

Image for article titled The 5 best states for women — and the 5 worst
Photo: Wesley Hitt / Stringer (Getty Images)
2nd Worst: Oklahoma

Image for article titled The 5 best states for women — and the 5 worst
Photo: Brett Deering / Stringer (Getty Images)
Worst: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 best states for women — and the 5 worst
Photo: Streeter Lecka / Staff (Getty Images)
