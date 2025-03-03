The 5 best states for women — and the 5 worst

March is Women’s History Month, and despite some historic gains, the country still has a long way to go in achieving equality for women.

Advertisement

WalletHub set out to find which states in the U.S. are best and worst for women. It looked at a range of economic factors, like median earnings for women in the workforce, unemployment rates, the share of women living in poverty, and the share of women-owned businesses. It also considered women’s health and safety needs, looking at abortion policies, the quality of women’s hospitals, the share of women without insurance, depression rates, and the female homicide statistics.

“Despite improvements the U.S. has made over the years, women still lag behind men when it comes to economic prospects, executive positions, and political representation,” WalletHub analyst Milvionne Chery Copeland said. “On top of tackling these important issues, the best states for women also ensure that they have access to high-quality health care, receive the same educational opportunities as men, and live in safe communities.”

Continue reading to see which 5 states were ranked the best — and the worst — for women.