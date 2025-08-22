The 5 best states for access to fresh produce — and the 5 worst A new analysis ranks all 50 states on how easy it is for residents to find and buy locally grown fruits and vegetables

The United States is a farming powerhouse, producing $543 billion in agricultural output in 2022, according to government data. But much of that production never reaches local consumers — it’s exported abroad, processed for industrial use, or turned into non-food products. All this raises an important question: How much of what America grows actually ends up on dinner tables in the communities where it’s produced?

To find out, culinary school Escoffier analyzed all 50 states, examining factors that shape access to locally grown food. The study considered the prevalence of five types of local food resources: Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs, farmers' markets, on-farm markets, food hubs, and agritourism. It also incorporated USDA data on the number of farms selling directly to consumers or businesses, as well as the value of those sales relative to total food spending in each state. These metrics were combined into a composite score out of 100 points.

The results challenge assumptions about America’s food system. States known for large-scale farming, like Nebraska and Kansas, ranked surprisingly low for local produce availability. Heavy reliance on commodity crops like corn, soybeans, and wheat means less land is devoted to the fruits, vegetables, and other foods that typically end up in local markets. At the same time, smaller states with fewer farms often ranked high in the study, reflecting strong local food networks and consumer demand for regional products.

