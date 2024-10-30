What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 3 best states in America for job seekers — and the 3 worst

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Future of Work

The 3 best states in America for job seekers — and the 3 worst

WalletHub looked at 34 different factors to determine where it's easiest to land a job and grow your career

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 3 best states in America for job seekers — and the 3 worst
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Searching for a job is difficult no matter where you live, but some locations might give you an edge.

Advertisement

A new report from WalletHub compiles the best and worst states for job seekers this year. The financial services company examined 34 key indicators of job-market strength and economic health across all 50 states, using data points ranging from median annual income to employment growth opportunities to the unemployment rate.

The study also analyzes at some interesting factors you might not have thought of, like a state’s statute on hiring based on your salary history, the share of part-time versus full-time employees, and state income-tax burden for low-income earners.

“Living in one of the best states for jobs can provide stable conditions for the long-term, helping you ride out the fluctuations that the economy will experience in the future,” WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement.

Lupo says the best states “make it easier for residents to find and retain jobs, and employers in these states also offer very competitive compensation and benefits.” They’re also great places for people looking to raise a family, he added.

Check out the best — and worst — states, according to WalletHub.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

3rd Best: Minnesota

3rd Best: Minnesota

Image for article titled The 3 best states in America for job seekers — and the 3 worst
Photo: samafoto (Getty Images)

Minnesota claimed the #3 slot, thanks in part to having the third-highest median household income of any state when adjusted for cost of living.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

2nd Best: Vermont

2nd Best: Vermont

Image for article titled The 3 best states in America for job seekers — and the 3 worst
Photo: Piriya Photography (Getty Images)

Vermont came in at #2 with just a 2% unemployment rate and the highest annual growth rate for the number of jobs available.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

Best: New Hampshire

Best: New Hampshire

Image for article titled The 3 best states in America for job seekers — and the 3 worst
Photo: Thomas H. Mitchell / 500px (Getty Images)

New Hampshire secured the top slot, with 2% unemployment and the third-most job opportunities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

3rd Worst: Indiana

3rd Worst: Indiana

Image for article titled The 3 best states in America for job seekers — and the 3 worst
Photo: Posnov (Getty Images)

Indiana was rated the third worst state for job-seekers, in large part thanks to its struggling job market.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

2nd Worst: Louisiana

2nd Worst: Louisiana

Image for article titled The 3 best states in America for job seekers — and the 3 worst
Photo: Jupiterimages (Getty Images)

Louisiana was ranked second worst, with a low economic environment ranking.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

Worst: West Virginia

Worst: West Virginia

Image for article titled The 3 best states in America for job seekers — and the 3 worst
Photo: Ali Majdfar (Getty Images)

West Virginia was declared the worst for job seekers, coming in last place in WalletHub’s economic environmental and job market ranks.

Advertisement

8 / 8