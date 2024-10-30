The 3 best states in America for job seekers — and the 3 worst

Searching for a job is difficult no matter where you live, but some locations might give you an edge.

Advertisement

A new report from WalletHub compiles the best and worst states for job seekers this year. The financial services company examined 34 key indicators of job-market strength and economic health across all 50 states, using data points ranging from median annual income to employment growth opportunities to the unemployment rate.

The study also analyzes at some interesting factors you might not have thought of, like a state’s statute on hiring based on your salary history, the share of part-time versus full-time employees, and state income-tax burden for low-income earners.

“Living in one of the best states for jobs can provide stable conditions for the long-term, helping you ride out the fluctuations that the economy will experience in the future,” WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement.

Lupo says the best states “make it easier for residents to find and retain jobs, and employers in these states also offer very competitive compensation and benefits.” They’re also great places for people looking to raise a family, he added.

Check out the best — and worst — states, according to WalletHub.