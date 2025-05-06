How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 5 best states in America right now, according to U.S. News‚ and the 5 worst

The top state takes the crown for the third year in a row, but there is movement elsewhere on the list

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Alex Goodlett / Stringer (Getty Images)

Do you think your state is better than the rest?

Each year, U.S. News and World Report sets out to pick the best and worst states in the U.S. And while it’s not possible to really say which is the best of them all, the report tries to find a data-driven answer for those curious.

It looks at a series of factors across eight main categories: health, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunities, crime, fiscal stability, and the natural environment. This year, categories included hospital quality, housing affordability, industrial toxin exposure, college rankings, and income equality.

“The best state in America is home to a diverse and resilient economy, smart students, low crime, and a fairly healthy population,” U.S. News said.

It reported that another “common factor shared by many of the top-ranked states is a strong performance in the education category – the highest-weighted category of the 2025 rankings based on new survey results showing what areas Americans believe their states should prioritize.”

States that found themselves at the bottom tended to have high crime and poor health care.

Want to know if your home state landed in the top or bottom? Continue reading to see which were ranked the highest and lowest.

5th Best: Nebraska

Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
4th Best: Minnesota

Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd Best: Idaho

Photo: Christian Petersen / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd Best: New Hampshire

Photo: Darren McCollester / Stringer (Getty Images)
Best: Utah

Photo: George Frey / Stringer (Getty Images)
5th Worst: West Virginia

Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
4th Worst: New Mexico

Photo: Maddie Meyer / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd Worst: Mississippi

Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd Worst: Alaska

Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)
Worst: Louisiana

Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
