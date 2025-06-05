How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst

Real Estate

The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst

A new report examines costs, healthcare, and quality-of-life data to pinpoint the best and worst places to retire

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

Millions of Americans grapple with the question of where to retire every year. And it’s no wonder many struggle with the decision, considering how many factors are in play.

In retirement, many people are seeking places with a low cost of living, high quality of life, and good hospitals. They also might be thinking about local taxes and nursing home availability.

Gold IRA Custodians, a platform about investing in precious metals, took all these factors into account when making its ranking of the best and worst states for retirees in 2025.

“Finding the right retirement location involves balancing multiple factors that impact both quality of life and financial security,” said Tim Schmidt, the founder of Gold IRA Custodians. “Our research aimed to provide a clear picture of which states offer the most favorable conditions for retirees.”

Continue reading to see which states ranked the highest and which ranked the lowest.

5th Worst: Maryland

Photo: Patrick Smith / Staff (Getty Images)
4th Worst: Colorado

Photo: Kyle Rivas / Stringer (Getty Images)
3rd Worst: New Mexico

Photo: Maddie Meyer / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd Worst: Massachusetts

Photo: Darren McCollester / Stringer (Getty Images)
Worst: Hawaii

Photo: Cliff Hawkins / Staff (Getty Images)
5th Best: Mississippi

Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
4th Best: Florida

Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd Best: Illinois

Photo: Quinn Harris / Stringer (Getty Images)
2nd Best: Pennsylvania

Photo: Bruce Bennett / Staff (Getty Images)
Best: Texas

Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
