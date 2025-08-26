The best and worst states for women this Women's Equality Day A new report looks at gaps in pay, political power, education, and economic security to identify the states with the best opportunities for women

Gender equality in the U.S. remains far from reality. The country still trails much of the world when it comes to gender parity, ranking just 42nd out of 148 countries in the World Economic Forum’s 2025 report on the Global Gender Gap. That’s a slight improvement from last year, sure, but it underscores how uneven progress has been. From income gaps to representation in government, women continue to face systemic barriers that hold them back socially, politically, and economically.

In honor of Women's Equality Day on August 26, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 17 key indicators of gender equality. These included disparities in income, executive positions, and poverty rates, along with gaps in health care affordability, educational attainment, and representation in government.

“Ensuring women’s equality requires more than simply giving men and women the same fundamental rights," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "States also need to work to make sure that women receive equal treatment to men when it comes to financial opportunities, education, and politics."

Continue reading to see which states ranked the highest and the lowest — and why.