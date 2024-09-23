The 5 best cities in America for women right now — and the 5 worst

If you’re thinking of moving to a new city, you’re probably considering factors such as the cost of living, local economy, and proximity to friends and family. In a new report, WalletHub has highlighted a few more indicators it thinks women should consider when choosing where to live.

The personal finance site compared 182 U.S. cities, looking at the best and worst places for women to live in 2024, based on factors including the unemployment rate for women, the median earning rate for female workers, the quality of women’s hospitals, access to preventative health care, and the share of women-owned businesses.

“Living in the right city can significantly improve a woman’s economic status, health, and safety,” said Christie Matherne, a WalletHub analyst. “The best cities for women offer job security and high pay, enabling women to achieve greater financial independence.”

Matherne said the top cities also “prioritize safety, provide easily accessible medical care, and have high-quality hospitals, contributing to the best possible physical and mental health for women.”

Four of the five top cities for women were in California, according to WalletHub’s finding — and all of the lowest-ranked cities are in the South.

Check out WalletHub’s 5 best and worst cities for women in the US.