How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 best cities in America for an active lifestyle — and the 5 worst

About
Fitness

The 5 best cities in America for an active lifestyle — and the 5 worst

WalletHub looked at 35 different metrics to find the best cities for people who love to be on the move

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for an active lifestyle — and the 5 worst
Photo: Ezra Bailey (Getty Images)

Living in a city doesn’t mean you have to trade in an active lifestyle.

WalletHub looked at 35 different indicators to try to find the best cities for those who want urban living but still want to be outside, exercise, and walk to shops and work. It considered everything from walkability to average gym membership cost to the share of workers who walk or bike to work. It also looked at some more out-of-box metrics, like Google (GOOGL) search interest for at-home workouts, soccer fields per capita, and air quality.

Advertisement

“The top cities for staying active offer opportunities for all types of people, from those who prefer team sports to people who simply want to get their daily exercise by walking or biking to work,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “They also tend to be large cities that still have a close proximity to beautiful natural areas for hiking and swimming.”

Lupo added that “top cities for an active lifestyle have populations that are highly interested in exercise, which helps people find workout partners and stay motivated.”

Check out which five were ranked the best for an active lifestyle, and which were ranked the five worst.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th Worst: Wichita, Kansas

5th Worst: Wichita, Kansas

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for an active lifestyle — and the 5 worst
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th Worst: Corpus Christi, Texas

4th Worst: Corpus Christi, Texas

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for an active lifestyle — and the 5 worst
Photo: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd Worst: Fort Wayne, Indiana

3rd Worst: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for an active lifestyle — and the 5 worst
Photo: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd Worst: Irving, Texas

2nd Worst: Irving, Texas

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for an active lifestyle — and the 5 worst
Photo: Martin Vargas (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Worst: North Las Vegas, Nevada

Worst: North Las Vegas, Nevada

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for an active lifestyle — and the 5 worst
Photo: RONDA CHURCHILL / Contributor (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th Best: Chicago, Illinois

5th Best: Chicago, Illinois

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for an active lifestyle — and the 5 worst
Photo: James Leynse (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th Best: Las Vegas, Nevada

4th Best: Las Vegas, Nevada

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for an active lifestyle — and the 5 worst
Photo: Tristan Savatier (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd Best: San Francisco, California

3rd Best: San Francisco, California

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for an active lifestyle — and the 5 worst
Photo: Starcevic (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd Best: New York, New York

2nd Best: New York, New York

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for an active lifestyle — and the 5 worst
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Best: Honolulu, Hawaii

Best: Honolulu, Hawaii

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America for an active lifestyle — and the 5 worst
Photo: Photography by Jesse Warren (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12