The 5 best cities in America for an active lifestyle — and the 5 worst

Living in a city doesn’t mean you have to trade in an active lifestyle.

WalletHub looked at 35 different indicators to try to find the best cities for those who want urban living but still want to be outside, exercise, and walk to shops and work. It considered everything from walkability to average gym membership cost to the share of workers who walk or bike to work. It also looked at some more out-of-box metrics, like Google (GOOGL) search interest for at-home workouts, soccer fields per capita, and air quality.

“The top cities for staying active offer opportunities for all types of people, from those who prefer team sports to people who simply want to get their daily exercise by walking or biking to work,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “They also tend to be large cities that still have a close proximity to beautiful natural areas for hiking and swimming.”

Lupo added that “top cities for an active lifestyle have populations that are highly interested in exercise, which helps people find workout partners and stay motivated.”

Check out which five were ranked the best for an active lifestyle, and which were ranked the five worst.