The 5 best big cities in America to start a business — and the 5 worst

Some cities provide fertile ground for new businesses, but others make it more difficult

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

More than six in 10 Americans say they would rather be their own boss than work for someone else. But starting a small business isn’t easy.

WalletHub set out to find the large U.S. cities where it’s easiest and hardest to build a company from the ground up.

“Starting a business can be very scary, considering one in every five startups doesn’t make it past the first year,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “That’s why it’s especially important to live in a city that provides an environment where new businesses can thrive, with enough capital, workers and customers to keep it going long-term.”

To create its list, WalletHub analyzed 100 big cities by their business environment, costs, and access to resources. It considered factors like startups per capita, average growth in business revenue, financing accessibility, working-age population growth, and labor costs.

Continue reading to see which cities were ranked the best — and the worst — for those looking to start a business.

5th easiest: Miami, Florida

Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
4th easiest: Jacksonville, Florida

Photo: Scott Halleran / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd easiest: Austin, Texas

Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd easiest: Tampa, Florida

Photo: Julio Aguilar / Stringer (Getty Images)
Easiest: Orlando, Florida

Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
5th hardest: New York City, New York

Photo: Bruce Bennett / Staff (Getty Images)
4th hardest: Fremont, California

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd hardest: Honolulu, Hawaii

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd hardest: San Jose, California

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
Hardest: Washington, D.C.

Photo: Kayla Bartkowski / Staff (Getty Images)
