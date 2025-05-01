The 5 best big cities in America to start a business — and the 5 worst

More than six in 10 Americans say they would rather be their own boss than work for someone else. But starting a small business isn’t easy.

Advertisement

WalletHub set out to find the large U.S. cities where it’s easiest and hardest to build a company from the ground up.

“Starting a business can be very scary, considering one in every five startups doesn’t make it past the first year,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “That’s why it’s especially important to live in a city that provides an environment where new businesses can thrive, with enough capital, workers and customers to keep it going long-term.”

To create its list, WalletHub analyzed 100 big cities by their business environment, costs, and access to resources. It considered factors like startups per capita, average growth in business revenue, financing accessibility, working-age population growth, and labor costs.

Continue reading to see which cities were ranked the best — and the worst — for those looking to start a business.