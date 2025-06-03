How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 best cities in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst

About
Real Estate

The 5 best cities in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst

Knowing where to put down roots is a complicated choice. A new WalletHub report tries to make the decision easier

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Cindy Ord / Staff (Getty Images)

The average American moves about a dozen times throughout their life. Whether for school, work, love, a change of pace, or some combination of the four, where you choose to live is no small decision.

Advertisement

That’s why WalletHub set out to find the best and worst places to raise a family.

“Finding the best place to raise a family is difficult, between balancing an affordable cost of living with good educational opportunities, safety and enough recreation to keep kids entertained,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

WalletHub looked at dozens of factors across five key metrics: socioeconomics, affordability, education and childcare, health and safety, and family fun. The ranking considered everything from playgrounds per capita to air quality to local high school graduation rates.

Continue reading to see the five big cities ranked the highest and the five that ranked lowest for raising a family.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th Worst: Newark, New Jersey

5th Worst: Newark, New Jersey

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Bruce Bennett / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th Worst: Gulfport, Mississippi

4th Worst: Gulfport, Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Sean Rayford / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd Worst: Cleveland, Ohio

3rd Worst: Cleveland, Ohio

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Al Bello / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd Worst: Detroit, Michigan

2nd Worst: Detroit, Michigan

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Gregory Shamus / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Worst: Memphis, Tennessee

Worst: Memphis, Tennessee

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Ronald Martinez / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th Best: South Burlington, Vermont

5th Best: South Burlington, Vermont

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th Best: Irvine, California

4th Best: Irvine, California

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: UC Irvine: https://ip.ce.uci.edu/photo-gallery/
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd Best: Plano, Texas

3rd Best: Plano, Texas

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Cooper Neill / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd Best: Overland Park, Kansas

2nd Best: Overland Park, Kansas

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Kyle Rivas / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Best: Fremont, California

Best: Fremont, California

Image for article titled The 5 best cities in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12