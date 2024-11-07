The 3 best cities in America for veterans — and the 3 worst

There are almost 18 million veterans currently living in the U.S., a group that often faces unique challenges when re-adjusting to civilian life.

Many former service members struggle to find work and housing, and can’t get the mental health care they need following their services. There are currently more than 35,000 homeless veterans in the U.S., according to WalletHub. But it’s not all bad news either. Veterans currently have a lower unemployment rate than the general population.

WalletHub looked at the 100 most-populated cities to see which are the best suited for veterans looking to move. It factored in a city’s share of military skill-related jobs, veteran unemployment rate, job growth, and veteran-owned businesses per veteran population. It also included the median veteran income, the share of veterans living in poverty, and the projected veteran population growth.

“When veterans return home from serving our nation, it’s important for them to live in a place that provides good education and employment opportunities, along with access to quality care for their physical and mental health,” Chip Lupo a WalletHub analyst said in a statement.

“The best cities for veterans have all these characteristics, plus added bonuses like large veteran populations for community support, plus many restaurants and entertainment venues that offer veteran discounts,” Lupo added.

Check out the 3 best — and 3 worst — cities for veterans to live, according to WalletHub.