The 5 best states in America for senior workers — and the 5 worst

Workplace

America's more than 11 million senior workers face varied workplace experiences depending on where they live

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Annice Lyn / Stringer (Getty Images)

A record 11.2 million Americans over 65 are currently in the workforce — and this number is only expected to rise.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as retirement becomes more out of reach and people continue to live longer, the country is set to see a massive 79% increase in workers above 75, and a 22.4% increase among those ages 65 to 74.

Seniorly, a senior living technology company, set out to find the best and worst states for employed older Americans by analyzing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Census Bureau, and the Federation of Tax Administrators.

The firm looked at a series of factors, including age-related discrimination, labor-force participation, and income. It also looked at remote work rates among older adults, income taxes, and new business growth.

Continue reading to see which five states are the best for senior workers — and which five are the worst.

5th Best: Colorado

Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
4th Best: Maryland

Photo: Patrick Smith / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd Best: Alaska

Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd Best: New Hampshire

Photo: Darren McCollester / Stringer (Getty Images)
Best: Washington

Photo: David Ryder / Stringer (Getty Images)
5th Worst: Kentucky

Photo: Patrick McDermott / Stringer (Getty Images)
4th Worst: West Virginia

Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd Worst: Alabama

Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd Worst: Arkansas

Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
Worst: Mississippi

Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
