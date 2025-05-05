How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 best states in America for working moms — and the 5 worst

About
Lifestyle

The 5 best states in America for working moms — and the 5 worst

Some states seem to be setting up moms to fail as they try to juggle work and child care

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for working moms — and the 5 worst
Photo: Carol Lee Rose / Stringer (Getty Images)

Life as a working mom comes with challenges no matter where you live — but some states make it harder than others.

Advertisement

Credit score site WalletHub set out to find the states where it’s fiscally easiest and hardest to be a working mother. It looked at several key factors to make its ranking, like child care cost and quality, the gender pay gap in each state, the female unemployment rate, and parental leave policies.

“The best states provide equitable pay for women and the potential for career advancement, along with robust parental leave policies and high-quality child care, health care, and schools,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “This gives working moms both the financial ability and the peace of mind to not have to choose between a career and family.”

Continue reading to see which states ranked the best — and the worst — for working moms.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th Best: Maine

5th Best: Maine

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for working moms — and the 5 worst
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th Best: Washington, D.C.

4th Best: Washington, D.C.

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for working moms — and the 5 worst
Photo: Kayla Bartkowski / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd Best: Rhode Island

3rd Best: Rhode Island

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for working moms — and the 5 worst
Photo: Scott Eisen / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd Best: Connecticut

2nd Best: Connecticut

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for working moms — and the 5 worst
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Best: Massachusetts

Best: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for working moms — and the 5 worst
Photo: Maddie Meyer / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th Worst: New Mexico

5th Worst: New Mexico

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for working moms — and the 5 worst
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th Worst: Mississippi

4th Worst: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for working moms — and the 5 worst
Photo: Sean Rayford / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd Worst: Nevada

3rd Worst: Nevada

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for working moms — and the 5 worst
Photo: Mark Thompson / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd Worst: Alabama

2nd Worst: Alabama

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for working moms — and the 5 worst
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Worst: Louisiana

Worst: Louisiana

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for working moms — and the 5 worst
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12