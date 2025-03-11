Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 best states in America to start a new business — and the 5 worst

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

The 5 best states in America to start a new business — and the 5 worst

“It’s crucial to establish your business in a state that will maximize your chances of success,” one analyst said

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to start a new business — and the 5 worst
Photo: Tibrina Hobson / Stringer (Getty Images)

Twenty percent of new businesses don’t make it past their first year — and while there’s a variety of factors at play for why, some of it has to do with the states where they set up shop.

Advertisement

WalletHub set out to find the best and worst states to start a business in 2025.

“It’s crucial to establish your business in a state that will maximize your chances of success,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “The best states have low corporate tax rates, strong economies, an abundance of reliable workers, easy access to financing and affordable real estate.

“On top of that, you’ll need to make sure you start in a place with an engaged customer base, if you’re operating locally,” Lupo added.

Continue reading to see which states were ranked the best five — and which were ranked the worst five.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th Worst: Maryland

5th Worst: Maryland

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to start a new business — and the 5 worst
Photo: Patrick Smith / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th Worst: Alaska

4th Worst: Alaska

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to start a new business — and the 5 worst
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd Worst: New Jersey

3rd Worst: New Jersey

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to start a new business — and the 5 worst
Photo: Hannah Beier / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd Worst: Connecticut

2nd Worst: Connecticut

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to start a new business — and the 5 worst
Photo: Christopher Capozziello / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Worst: Rhode Island

Worst: Rhode Island

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to start a new business — and the 5 worst
Photo: Michael Loccisano / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th Best: Idaho

5th Best: Idaho

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to start a new business — and the 5 worst
Photo: Alex Goodlett / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th Best: Texas

4th Best: Texas

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to start a new business — and the 5 worst
Photo: Loren Elliott / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd Best: Utah

3rd Best: Utah

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to start a new business — and the 5 worst
Photo: Tim de Waele / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd Best: Georgia

2nd Best: Georgia

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to start a new business — and the 5 worst
Photo: Adam Hagy / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Best: Florida

Best: Florida

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America to start a new business — and the 5 worst
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12