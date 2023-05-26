We’ve rounded up the most interesting discoveries from this week’s Quartz Daily Brief newsletters. Get the Daily Brief in your inbox every morning, for free! Each day includes a section with surprising discoveries, along with a selection of important and interesting news from the global economy, curated by Quartz.
New Zealand’s sheep-to-human ratio is shrinking
The measurement is the lowest it has been in 170 years, but the latest count may have been baadly done.
David was deemed too explicit for a Scottish subway ad
An image of Michelangelo’s nude sculpture eating pizza won’t be inspiring any commuters.
It matters into which ear you whisper your sweet nothings
Our brains have an affinity for hearing pleasing voices from the left side.
A huge snapping turtle is bringing hope to Chicagoans
The presence of Chonkasaurus on the city’s river is a sign that life can thrive in the once toxic waterway.
Betelgeuse is doing weird things
The big, ruddy, eye-catching star you’ve been noticing in the sky has been acting strange lately. Betelgeuse has at times been 50% brighter than usual in recent weeks.
