How many billions Big Tech spent on AI data centers in 2024

Google and Amazon spent more on training AI models than on running them for customers

By
Britney Nguyen
digitally generated image of neon AI chat bubbles
Image: Andriy Onufriyenko (Getty Images)

Big Tech is spending billions on artificial intelligence as demand grows for computing power and more advanced capabilities.

Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), Google (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) spent a combined $125 billion on investing in and running AI data centers between January and August 2024, according to a JPMorgan (JPM) report citing New Street Research. The research shows both total AI capital expenditures and total data center operating costs, which include “cash operating expenses, software, depreciation, and electricity.”

Of the four tech giants, Microsoft has invested the most in fixed AI assets, such as graphics processing units (GPUs) and other chips, and on maintaining its AI data centers, according to the research. The report also shows that Google and Amazon spent more on training their AI models than on inferencing — or running their AI models for customers.

Here’s how much Big Tech spent on AI data centers in 2024, according to the report.

Amazon — $19 billion

aerial view of AWS data center behind a row of houses around a road with a cul de sac at the end
An Amazon Web Services data center in Stone Ridge, Virginia on July 28, 2024.
Photo: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Amazon’s AI capital expenditures totaled $16 billion, according to the report.

The cloud giant spent $8 billion on GPUs and other data center chips, and $8 billion on “other AI spend.”

Total data center operating costs amounted to $3 billion, with $2 billion spent on training and research and development, and $1 billion spent on inferencing.

Meta — $27 billion

ground-level view of Meta's data center in front of mountains and a blue sky
Meta’s Facebook data center in Eagle Mountain, Utah on July 18, 2024.
Photo: GEORGE FREY/AFP (Getty Images)

Meta’s AI capital expenditures totaled $23 billion, according to the report.

The tech conglomerate spent $11 billion on GPUs and other data center chips, and $12 billion on “other AI spend.”

Total data center operating costs amounted to $4 billion, with $2 billion spent on training and research and development, and $2 billion spent on inferencing.

Google — $33 billion

aerial view of Google data center with two green tanks outside
A Google data center in Santiago, Chile on October 9, 2024.
Photo: RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP (Getty Images)

Google’s AI capital expenditures totaled $29 billion, according to the report.

The internet giant spent $14 billion on GPUs and other data center chips, and $15 billion on “other AI spend.”

Total data center operating costs amounted to $4 billion, with $3 billion spent on training and research and development, and $1 billion spent on inferencing.

Microsoft — $46 billion

aerial view of a patch of grassy land surrounded by trees
The future site of a Microsoft data center in Fayetteville, Georgia on October 17, 2024.
Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Microsoft’s AI capital expenditures totaled $40 billion, according to the report.

The company, which is a major investor in AI startup OpenAI, spent $20 billion on GPUs and other data center chips, and $20 billion on “other AI spend.”

Total data center operating costs amounted to $6 billion, with $3 billion spent on training and research and development, and $3 billion spent on inferencing.

