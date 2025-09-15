The 10 biggest AI startup fundraising roundss so far this year
These leading artificial intelligence startups are fetching valuations in the tends of billions and higher
If the recent AI valuations strike you as irrational, you're not alone. Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the face of the AI boom, warned last month that the frenzy is spilling into bubble territory.
It's been a record year for AI fundraising, as leading startups in the sector fetch valuations in the tends of billions and higher.
Startup and VC data company Crunchbase, which predicts private market trends, provided us with data on the 9 biggest VC funding deals for AI startups so far this year.
Continue reading to see which made the list.
#10: Anysphere — $900 million raised
Anysphere, an applied research lab focused on AI coding, raised $900 million in June. The round was led by Thrive Capital, with backing from Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, and DST Global.
#9: Anthropic — $1 billion raised
Anthropic, an AI research company, raised $1 billion in a funding round led by Google in January.
#7 — TIE: Safe Superintelligence — $2 billion raised
Safe Superintelligence, an AI developer focused on safety in advanced systems, secured $2 billion in funding in April. The round was led by Greenoaks, with support from Alphabet, Andreessen Horowitz, DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and NVIDIA.
#7 — TIE: Thinking Machines Lab — $2 billion raised
Thinking Machines Lab, an AI research and product company, raised $2 billion in June. The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz, with additional participation from Accel, AMD Ventures, Cisco, Conviction, Jane Street Capital, NVIDIA, and ServiceNow.
#6: Anduril Industries — $2.5 billion raised
Military technology company Anduril Industries raised $2.5 billion in June. The round was led by Founders Fund, with additional investment from Gatelanes.
#5: Anthropic — $3.5 billion raised
In another 2025 round, Anthropic raised $3.5 billion in March. The raise was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Investments, Fidelity, General Catalyst, Salesforce Ventures, and others.
#4: xAI — $5.3 billion raised
In July, Elon Musk's AI company xAI raised $5.3 billion from SpaceX to accelerate its development.
#3: Anthropic — $13 billion raised
Anthropic landed on the list a third time, with one of the largest AI deals of 2025, raising $13 billion in September. The round was led by Fidelity, ICONIQ Capital, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, with major backing from BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, General Catalyst, Qatar Investment Authority, T. Rowe Price, and more.
#2: Scale AI — $14.3 billion raised
Scale AI, which provides a data-oriented platform that powers AI development, raised $14.3 billion in June. The round was led by Meta.
#1: OpenAI — $40 billion raised
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, closed the biggest deal of 2025, securing $40 billion in funding. The round was led by SoftBank, with participation from a powerhouse group of investors including Microsoft, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Blackstone, Thrive Capital, and Tiger Global Management.